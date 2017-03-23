Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Leaving Geneva Is a Silent Procedure

In the past, you had to go to Goodwood or the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este to see a concept car in motion without the filter imposed by the automaker. But there's a guy who always makes amazing behind-the-scenes videos in Geneva.





Bentley is taking some precautions with the one-off. All its badges are held in place with tape, and there's some padding here and there. But it's something else that makes this experience unique. We've never seen an amateur video where a Bentley is moving in pure EV mode. There's the



The 6e is not a PHEV, but a pure electric vehicle anyway. Nobody knows anything about the range, power or top speed. But asking these questions is premature when we don't even know if such a product will be offered.



Sure, the entry-level sports car is a very good idea. You don't really need four seats in the coupe or convertible you take to football practice. But even though Porsche might give Bentley access to its EV platform, a convertible is something nobody has even built.



It's a shame the guy filming couldn't get a better view of the interior. It's one of the most spectacular ever shown in Geneva and worth checking out. Dark red leather combines effortlessly with a modern console that seems pulled from the 918 Spider and a steering wheel that reminds us of the car Captain



"The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high-quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, Wolfgang Durheimer, claims. What's your say?



Today, SellerieCimes shared the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e with the world, as the unique convertible left the Geneva Motor Show. We're likely going to see it again within a couple of months, but it will be missed.Bentley is taking some precautions with the one-off. All its badges are held in place with tape, and there's some padding here and there. But it's something else that makes this experience unique. We've never seen an amateur video where a Bentley is moving in pure EV mode. There's the Mulsanne PHEV , of course, but the 2014 concept was shown in China, and nobody got behind the scenes.The 6e is not a PHEV, but a pure electric vehicle anyway. Nobody knows anything about the range, power or top speed. But asking these questions is premature when we don't even know if such a product will be offered.Sure, the entry-level sports car is a very good idea. You don't really need four seats in the coupe or convertible you take to football practice. But even though Porsche might give Bentley access to its EV platform, a convertible is something nobody has even built.It's a shame the guy filming couldn't get a better view of the interior. It's one of the most spectacular ever shown in Geneva and worth checking out. Dark red leather combines effortlessly with a modern console that seems pulled from the 918 Spider and a steering wheel that reminds us of the car Captain Nemo drove."The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high-quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, Wolfgang Durheimer, claims. What's your say?