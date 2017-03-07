autoevolution
Bentley Previews 911 Cabrio Alternative as Stunning EXP 12 Speed 6e in Geneva

 
This concept is way too good for Geneva. It should have been kept in storage until the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este because the attention to detail makes you want to leave a million dollar deposit on it. Still, the EXP 12 Speed 6e is here in Geneva and it differs from the previous concept in several key ways.
The obvious one is that that it's white and doesn't have a roof. But that just puts the interior in clear view for everybody to study and salivate over. Burgundy color leather in combination with aluminum is just the tip of the design iceberg.

Between the digital dashboard stretching a la Porsche 918 and the boat-like steering wheel with a bit chopped from the top, this looks like Captain Nemo's car of the future past. Maybe the burgundy leather is extinguished with vampire blood or something.

Other noteworthy design details include the cameras replacing the wing mirrors. They were designed after the fuselage of a stealth aircraft. The taillights, meanwhile, look like afterburners. Overall, the EXP 12 would make a really cool alternative to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

Bentley believes that all its vehicles should get electrified, but only when the same effortless power delivery we know from their gas-powered models can be offered. And for the ultimate aristocratic expression, the EXP 12 Speed 6e doesn't need its owner fiddling with cables or touching dirty nozzles. Its battery recharges wirelessly.

Mum is the word when it comes to range, power or speed. We don't even know if they have plans to make one. But if Bentley got Porsche's help for the next Conti GT's platform, we doubt they can't ask for the 911 architecture or that used by the Mission E.

"The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high-quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," said Bentley Motors boss Wolfgang Durheimer.
