Bentley Previews 911 Cabrio Alternative as Stunning EXP 12 Speed 6e in Geneva

"The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high-quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," said Bentley Motors boss Wolfgang Durheimer. The obvious one is that that it's white and doesn't have a roof. But that just puts the interior in clear view for everybody to study and salivate over. Burgundy color leather in combination with aluminum is just the tip of the design iceberg.Between the digital dashboard stretching a la Porsche 918 and the boat-like steering wheel with a bit chopped from the top, this looks like Captain Nemo 's car of the future past. Maybe the burgundy leather is extinguished with vampire blood or something.Other noteworthy design details include the cameras replacing the wing mirrors. They were designed after the fuselage of a stealth aircraft. The taillights, meanwhile, look like afterburners. Overall, the EXP 12 would make a really cool alternative to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

