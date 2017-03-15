Renault Zoe RS Rendering Looks More Realistic Than the e-Sport Concept

The Geneva Motor Show is still going on, and some European carmakers tried to prove that they too can make electric cars exciting. Jaguar had its clean piece of paper, the I-Pace, while Renault revealed a widebody concept version of the Zoe called e-Sport. We loved both.





After spending quite a bit of time with the regular Zoe, I can tell you that the power delivery will send many passengers reaching for the door handles. The suspension is already firm, but well damped, but the lofty driving position is not suited for a fun car. But just like we know the I-Pace will have to lose some of its handsome looks when it enters production, so too must the little Zoe if it ever adopts the Renaultsport badge.In my mind, that should happen very soon (as in within the next decade, not next month) because instant torque goes well with everything. Who's to say that a young guy growing up around smartphones won't want something like the Zoe RS?In the past, Renault officials have suggested that performance crossovers or EVs are going to happen eventually. What's more, the Zoe and Leaf are Europe's best-selling EVs, making them perfect candidates. But the Golf GTI could once again set a precedent, as it did over 40 years ago.The charging infrastructure is still a major problem. But battery technology will continue to get better to the point where range anxiety won't have an impact.Our problem with the Zoe e-Sport Concept is that it's totally unrealistic. Under that sexy blue body are 462 "chevaux," as the French call them. And with more power than the RS5, it can get to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.It's like that time when they unveiled the V6-powered TwinRun with 320 PS and gave us a 90 PS production car. With that rate of power decline, the Zoe RS would have 130 PS, which is still pretty good, though.The rendering du jour comes from X-Tomi. His changes to the e-Sport include removing the silly side intakes and adding the fog lights from the Clio RS, which are inspired by the chequered flag motif.After spending quite a bit of time with the regular Zoe, I can tell you that the power delivery will send many passengers reaching for the door handles. The suspension is already firm, but well damped, but the lofty driving position is not suited for a fun car.