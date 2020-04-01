Bentley Continental GT Shooting Brake Rendered as the Luxury We Need

Right now, people are losing their jobs or their lives, so you'd think that it's a bad time to launch a new exotic car. But we find this rendering of a Bentley Continental GT Shooting Brake to be intensely emotional and aspirational. It's the kind of beauty everybody should strive to own.
Now, we're not saying that everybody should save every penny for a unique Bentley sports model. Their Bacalar coach-built speedster costs about $2 million, and we don't think that's worth it. Heck, it doesn't even look that good from some angles.
Some people have said Bentley got the taillights wrong or that too many elements have been kept from the stock Conti'. While we're on the subject of taillights, these ones are super-narrow, giving the Flying B a futuristic look.
Rain Prisk didn't stop the sportiness there, as his vision of the 2-door Bentley also includes some Pirelli track tires wrapped around racing wheels. His is not the first Continental Shooting Brake rendering we've seen. They pop up every few years, and we've also tracked down his previous attempt that was based on the old GT.
For the record, such cars actually do exist. Touring Superleggera unveiled the Bentley Continental Flying Star, reportedly costing $1 million, back in 2011. And they used to be even more common back when shooting was an actual hobby not frowned upon by animal rights groups.
Many car designers think that shooting brakes look better than regular coupes, but so far, automakers don't appear to agree. It might be down to the preference of the rich and famous, or a global conspiracy stopping us from having what we want.
Other Bentleys have been imagined or built into shooting brake designs, but we think the Conti is the best fit for this style. The coupe is so common that it almost has a common quality to it, and that's why people aren't afraid to swap in a TDI or install some tank tracks.
