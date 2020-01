This time around, we're looking at the pixel work of a gear head called Mo Aoun, who has a thing for go-anywhere machines in general (for instance, here's the digital artist's vision of the perfect Bentley Bentayga).And it looks like this Bronco rendering comes to fill in the gaps of the Bronco R , the racecar version the carmaker has already introduced - the motorsport animal didn't have a promising start, since it failed to finish this year's Baja 1000. Then again, the all-mighty Ford GT40 also needed a bit of practice before replacing Ferrari's Le Mans domination with its own back in the 1960s.Speaking of the Bronco, the latest info on the matter comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as it seems that Ford has submitted a pair of applications that should related to the upcoming model - you'll find these engineering adventures in the final part of the image gallery above.The first involves a roof structure that can be removed, with this also involving the pillars, so the occupants of the vehicle can truly let the wind shape their hair.As for the second, this revolves around airbags fitted to the roof rails. We're talking about side curtain airbags that can be repacked following deployment, as Ford mentions that such units can seriously affect the driver's visibility once deployed - this can be a serious matter when you happen to run into trouble in the middle of nowhere, with the feature potentially allowing the driver to take the car to a location where he or she could receive help.The new-age Ford Bronco is expected to reach its first customers later this year.