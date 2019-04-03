2020 Renault Captur Shows Angry Look Under New Camouflage

Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Fails To Impress

On that note, you’re better off with the Bentayga without the whole V8 Design Series mumbo-jumbo, regardless of engine option. “A design-focused expression” of the Bentayga withaccording to the Crewe-based automaker, the V8 Design Series fails to make an impression. Focus hard on the exterior of the vehicle, and you’ll notice lots of black trim and black-accented wheels. Doesn’t this visual treatment remind you of the Black Badge from Rolls-Royce?Moving on, the lack of brightware is even more apparent inside. Only a handful of buttons and switchgear are finished in aluminum, complementing carbon-fiber weave on the dashboard, red accenting, and black leather upholstery of the finest quality. Given the existence of the Bentayga Speed with the 626-horsepower W12, the performance-focused take on the interior of the V8 Design Series comes as a surprise.Also inspired by Rolls-Royce, the wheels feature self-leveling center badges. This might come as a godsend for people suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, but we’re not impressed by Bentley at all. The V8 Design Series is too much of a copycat, too much of a “me too” in the ultra-luxury segment of sport utility vehicles.The mother of pearl used for the Breitling clock? That’s been used before in the Pearl of the Gulf By Mulliner , a special commission limited to five examples of the breed. But wait, there’s more! According to Bentley, the “illuminated treadplates and drilled alloy sports pedals complete the distinguished look in style.” Waxing lyrical about features available even in the BMW 3 Series in not fitting of Bentley, don't you agree?What offends the most about this Bentayga are the Front Seat Comfort Specification. Not the seats per se, which are uber-luxurious, but the D E S I G N S E R I E S lettering located below the headrests. The location and font of the branding remind us of seat covers on a Volkswagen Polo BlueMotion from the late-2000s, not a Bentley for the 2020 model year.On that note, you’re better off with the Bentayga without the whole V8 Design Series mumbo-jumbo, regardless of engine option.