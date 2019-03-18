5 New Bentley Special Edition Heading To 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Bentley Bentayga Gets Even More Special With Pearl Of the Gulf By Mulliner

Inspired by the EXP 9 F Concept from the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Bentayga is second to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan but supremely luxurious nevertheless. Customers who want more of the same can turn their attention to Mulliner, which plans to build five examples of the Pearl of the Gulf. 11 photos SUV celebrates the heritage of pearl diving. The white-painted leviathan is a tribute to a tradition that dates back millennia. More to the point, pearl diving used to be the main economic driver of the Arabian Gulf.



Archaeologists had found evidence the tradition is older than 7,000 years, a time when oil wasn’t the most valuable asset of the Persian Gulf. Inlayed with Mother of Pearl and beautified by Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, the Bentayga in the photo gallery is as bespoke as you’d expect.



Linen and Brunel hide complement the Breitling clock in the dashboard, which also happens to feature Mother of Pearl. Contrast stitching for the quilted seats and door inserts, gold thread for the embroidery, Lambswool rugs, illuminated treadplates, the whole nine yards are there. The customer further commissioned a fingerprint sensor for secure storage.



Available at the turn of a dial, the Bentayga’s eight driving modes were developed for any kind of terrain imaginable as long as the tires can handle the hardship. The Pearl of the Gulf by Mulliner comes standard with the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, but



A month ago, the Bentayga Speed made its premiere as the world's fastest sport utility vehicle. One kilometer per hour faster than the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley claims 306 km/h (190 mph) on full song from 635 PS (make that 626 horsepower) and earth-shattering torque. Pedal to the metal, the Bentayga Speed accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, three-tenths slower than the Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese.