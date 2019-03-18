Bentley Continental GT V8 Sports Porsche Panamera Turbo’s Engine

5 New Bentley Special Edition Heading To 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The answer lies within the exhaust system. Whereas the Continental GT V8 features a quad-pipe arrangement out the rear, the Continental GT V12 features two oval tips. Oh, and by the way, there’s V8 badging on the front fenders in the case of the lesser engine option. First things first, the numbers. With 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque, don’t let the engine’s cover fool you into thinking this engine is made by or made exclusively for Bentley. Porsche's engineers developed the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and the Panamera Turbo happens to feature similar horsepower and torque.The synergies within the Volkswagen Group go even further with the eight-speed PDK and electronically controlled anti-roll bars from the Audi SQ7. Truth be told, all of these components are top notch, so there’s no complaining to be made on this account.Customer delivers will kick off in the United States first in the third quarter of 2019, then the rest of the world will follow from 2020. In grand touring mode, the Continental GT with the V8 is capable of more than 500 miles of range on a full tank of gasoline. Zero to 60 comes in 3.9 seconds compared to 3.7 for the W12 while top speed is limited to 198 mph (318 km/h) for both the fixed-head coupe and soft-top convertible Cylinder deactivation can shut off four of the eight cylinders in 20 milliseconds, helping to save that sweet ol’ jungle juice. All-wheel drive comes standard, but Bentley ’s boffins highlight that the system is designed to “use rear-wheel drive as much as possible during normal driving for optimum efficiency and dynamic performance.”Seven exterior colors and up to 22 inches for the wheels are on offer, along with seven fabric colors for the roof of the Continental GTC. The standard wheels are 20 inches in diameter, sporting ten spokes for added elegance. The question is, how can you tell the V8 apart from the W12 based on how the car looks?The answer lies within the exhaust system. Whereas the Continental GT V8 features a quad-pipe arrangement out the rear, the Continental GT V12 features two oval tips. Oh, and by the way, there’s V8 badging on the front fenders in the case of the lesser engine option.