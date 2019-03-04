autoevolution

Startech’s New Bentley Continental GT Shows Posh Interior

4 Mar 2019, 22:22 UTC ·
2018 was all about the Bentayga, so for this year's Geneva Motor Show, German tuner Startech switched its attention to the all-new and super-classy Bentley Continental GT. The outcome is a unique interior and a mild exterior makeover.
Geneva is going to be all about Volkswagen's electric car revolution, but the Conti GT is refreshingly old-fashioned. It's still a beast with twelve cylinders, while its dashboard is a blend of analog and digital.

Starting with their cautious exterior makeover, we'll mention that the front features a new F1-style carbon fiber blade. The same thing can be said about the rear, where the trunk lid spoiler and diffuser have received an exotic makeover.

Other changes include blacking out all the chrome trim and installing a revised lower front bumper without mesh. The Conti GT sits 25mm lower on 22-inch Monostar M forged alloys that are wrapped with 275/35 ZR 22 Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires at the front and 315/30 ZR 22 at the rear.

But the real party is on the inside, where a chequered theme was liberally applied. The dash and center console used to have wood trim, which has been swapped for something with a carbon look. Meanwhile, light grey leather was installed everywhere, including in place of the carpeting. Geometric quilting with various designs was stamped everywhere, refining the Bentley experience even further.

So far, we haven't heard anything about the engine, but for the Bentayga, Startech was able to increase power from 608 HP and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) to 710 HP and 1,070Nm (789lb-ft) of torque, shaving off 0.2 seconds off the standard sprint time. They also fabricated a €7,000 exhaust system.

While the custom Bentayga market is arguably much more profitable, we're surprised Startech haven't created something as wild for the Continental GT. Maybe Mansory or Topcar can give us the forged carbon hood and widebody fender flares we want.
