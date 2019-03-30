Bentley Remembers the S2 Continental On 60th Anniversary

3 Bentley Continental GT Number 9 Edition Is Like a Modern Blower Bentley

James Bond was a Bentley loyalist in the first handful of books written by Ian Fleming, which included nameplates such as the Mark II Continental. The British automaker never produced the car in question, but the bite-the-back-of-the-hand beautiful S2 Continental more than makes up for that. 8 photos



2019 also marks the 100th anniversary of Bentley, and celebrations are to be held on July 10th in Crewe. “A year-long series of special activities have been planned, with celebrations at events around the world.” In total, S2 production numbers 2,308 examples of the breed. Featuring the L series V8 co-developed with Rolls-Royce, the S2 Continental serves as the high-performance member of the ultra-luxurious family of models. 388 were ever made, bodied by the likes of James Young, H. J. Mulliner & Co ., and Park Ward.Because the first-ever S2 Continental rolled off the line in 1959, Bentley thought that it’s appropriate to remember the old-timer from six decades ago. Described as “a landmark car,” the “flagship four-door saloon” was set up for grand touring thanks to electrically-operated ride control.Press-button window lifts, electric rear window demister, and enhanced air conditioning were state-of-the-art technologies back then, and the aluminum V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement “dramatically enhanced performance.” Speaking of which, the L series engine was also utilized in the Arnage and Brooklands. The Mulsanne still uses the powerplant with 6.75 liters of displacement and twin-turbocharging technology, and that’s an achievement in its own right.The longevity of the engine is shadowed by the collectible nature of the S2 Continental. Few of them show up for auction, and when the time comes to pony up those pounds sterlings, the bidding tends to go overboard. A Park Ward-bodied car was auctioned in 2019 for $162,400, and further back in time, the auctioneer's hammer struck “sold” for $346,983.The Continental GT-based Flying Spur, launched in 2005, serves as the direct successor to the S2 Continental. Like the Mulsanne, Bentley is testing the next generation as we speak. The carparazzi even caught prototypes with the plug-in V6 powertrain from the Bentayga Hybrid, going to show that some things do change with the passing of time.2019 also marks the 100th anniversary of Bentley, and celebrations are to be held on July 10th in Crewe. “A year-long series of special activities have been planned, with celebrations at events around the world.”