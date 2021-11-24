Be the Talk of the Glamping Ground With the $35K Expedition Travel Trailer

While this article will say very little about Ford, it will say a whole lot about what the famed manufacturer is towing behind that 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline you see in the gallery; the Expedition camping trailer from Turtleback Trailers.
If you've never heard of Turtleback Trailers, not a problem. Although, we have featured some of their works before here on autoevolution. Nonetheless, this off-grid and off-road trailer manufacturer from Arizona is making quite a name for itself among the RV crowd, and today you'll understand why.
As mentioned, the trailer here is known as the Expedition, and while it doesn't look like much while you're towing it along behind your vehicle, the moment you pull over for the night, this box on wheels can accommodate quite the number of guests, over five with the proper tent annex.
The habitat you see all starts with a 2x3 galvanized steel tube chassis. From there, Turtleback starts throwing on things like front and rear receiver hitch, aluminum trailer skins, AT wheels and tires, and a tailgate with spare mount. Not to mention a rugged roof rack and Timbren suspension system.
how equipped you may be.
Within the Expedition, you'll be able to find a simple but effective electrical system with a control panel, LED lighting, battery charger, and a single battery. It may not sound like much, but if you throw in an extra 2,414 USD (2,155 EUR at current exchange rates), you'll get access to the T2 package, which supplies you with a 1,000-watt inverter, Zamp Solar Controller with a 100-watt solar panel, and an upgraded roof rack. Another package exists, but I'll cover that shortly.
Extra features included in the standard package (T1), Expedition will also include 42 gallons (159 liters) of freshwater, an on-demand water pump, a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater, propane tanks, and an external shower hookup. Add a two-burner stove and deep-well sink to the mix, and the only thing missing is a portable refrigeration system.
As for the rest of the space you see, it's designed mainly to offer you countless storage options. Altogether, over 50 cubic feet (1.41 cubic feet) of storage space is available to future owners.
As for the final upgrade package you can opt for, Turtleback offers the T3 and includes everything I've mentioned thus far, plus the T2 package. For 7,975 USD (7,119 EUR at current exchange rates), you'll also receive an ICON suspension system, drop hitch, max coupler, dual batteries, and a 2,000-watt inverter. Then there's a SOC monitor from Xantrex, 90-watt solar panel, USB charging ports, composite kitchen, and pole storage tube. Need anything else? Just let Turtleback know; they look like the sort of team willing to hear how you want to spend more bucks.
If we do the math, a standard Expedition is going to run you 26,995 USD (24,099 EUR at the current exchange rates), but if you add the T3 package, you're looking at an off-grid and off-road trailer worth 34,970 USD (31,219 EUR at current exchange rates). Something to consider if you're in the market for something like this.
If you've never heard of Turtleback Trailers, not a problem. Although, we have featured some of their works before here on autoevolution. Nonetheless, this off-grid and off-road trailer manufacturer from Arizona is making quite a name for itself among the RV crowd, and today you'll understand why.
As mentioned, the trailer here is known as the Expedition, and while it doesn't look like much while you're towing it along behind your vehicle, the moment you pull over for the night, this box on wheels can accommodate quite the number of guests, over five with the proper tent annex.
The habitat you see all starts with a 2x3 galvanized steel tube chassis. From there, Turtleback starts throwing on things like front and rear receiver hitch, aluminum trailer skins, AT wheels and tires, and a tailgate with spare mount. Not to mention a rugged roof rack and Timbren suspension system.
how equipped you may be.
Within the Expedition, you'll be able to find a simple but effective electrical system with a control panel, LED lighting, battery charger, and a single battery. It may not sound like much, but if you throw in an extra 2,414 USD (2,155 EUR at current exchange rates), you'll get access to the T2 package, which supplies you with a 1,000-watt inverter, Zamp Solar Controller with a 100-watt solar panel, and an upgraded roof rack. Another package exists, but I'll cover that shortly.
Extra features included in the standard package (T1), Expedition will also include 42 gallons (159 liters) of freshwater, an on-demand water pump, a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater, propane tanks, and an external shower hookup. Add a two-burner stove and deep-well sink to the mix, and the only thing missing is a portable refrigeration system.
As for the rest of the space you see, it's designed mainly to offer you countless storage options. Altogether, over 50 cubic feet (1.41 cubic feet) of storage space is available to future owners.
As for the final upgrade package you can opt for, Turtleback offers the T3 and includes everything I've mentioned thus far, plus the T2 package. For 7,975 USD (7,119 EUR at current exchange rates), you'll also receive an ICON suspension system, drop hitch, max coupler, dual batteries, and a 2,000-watt inverter. Then there's a SOC monitor from Xantrex, 90-watt solar panel, USB charging ports, composite kitchen, and pole storage tube. Need anything else? Just let Turtleback know; they look like the sort of team willing to hear how you want to spend more bucks.
If we do the math, a standard Expedition is going to run you 26,995 USD (24,099 EUR at the current exchange rates), but if you add the T3 package, you're looking at an off-grid and off-road trailer worth 34,970 USD (31,219 EUR at current exchange rates). Something to consider if you're in the market for something like this.