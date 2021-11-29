Barn-Found 1953 Pontiac Chieftain Goes Plum Crazy Purple, It's Ready for a New Life

When it comes to finding classic cars abandoned in barns, it's usually the really famous nameplates that get the publicity. Mention the 1950s and you'll hear everyone talk about the Chevrolet Bel Air and Nomad. Well, here's a first-generation Pontiac Chieftain, one of the most underrated GM cars from the 1950s.
The Chieftain debuted in 1949 as a replacement for the Torpedo. Based on the GM A platform, it shared many underpinnings with the Chevrolet Deluxe. The second-gen model, built from 1955 to 1957, was heavily related to the more iconic Chevrolet Tri-Five. Pontiac even built its own take on the Nomad, called the Safari.
Redesigned one last time for the 1958 model year, the Chieftain was sent into the history books when the more modern Catalina broke cover in 1959.
Even though it was overshadowed by its Chevrolet counterpart, the Pontiac Chieftain is one of the coolest cars GM built in the 1950s in my book. There's just something about Pontiac silver streaks running across the hood. Fortunately enough, some people still remember these cars so not all of them are sentenced to spending their lives in barns and junkyards.
This 1953 Chieftain was won by YouTube's "Auto Auction Rebuilds" at auction. The car wasn't in very good shape visually, but its 268-cubic-inch (4.4-liter) inline-eight still ran strong.
Yes, the Chieftain didn't get a V8 until 1955 and the inline-eight wasn't exactly brawny at 122 horsepower. But it was more than Chevrolet offered in the Deluxe, powered by an inline-six.
Anyway, while this Chieftain wasn't supposed to get a restoration, the new owner eventually opted to give it a professional paint job. A much-needed upgrade given the huge amount of surface rust that plagued the sedan's beautifully sculpted body.
And here's the cool thing. Instead of refinishing the Chieftain in its original color or in one of the hues from Pontiac's 1953 palette, he went with Plum Crazy. Yup, that's the iconic purple color that Dodge used on the Charger, Challenger, and Dart back in the day.
Pontiac actually offered a purple-like color called Caravan Blue Iridescent in 1953, but it's a bit different than Plum Crazy. And needless to say, a Pontiac in Mopar clothing is a cool idea as long as you go with High-Impact colors.
This Chieftain still needs a lot of work though. It's missing quite a lot of trim, while the existing chrome needs to be refinished. The interior is missing door panels and floor mats, while the bench seats need new upholstery. But everything is doable. And now that it sports a fresh coat of paint that cost $2,500, this Chieftain shouldn't be all that expensive to restore. Check it out in the video below.
Redesigned one last time for the 1958 model year, the Chieftain was sent into the history books when the more modern Catalina broke cover in 1959.
Even though it was overshadowed by its Chevrolet counterpart, the Pontiac Chieftain is one of the coolest cars GM built in the 1950s in my book. There's just something about Pontiac silver streaks running across the hood. Fortunately enough, some people still remember these cars so not all of them are sentenced to spending their lives in barns and junkyards.
This 1953 Chieftain was won by YouTube's "Auto Auction Rebuilds" at auction. The car wasn't in very good shape visually, but its 268-cubic-inch (4.4-liter) inline-eight still ran strong.
Yes, the Chieftain didn't get a V8 until 1955 and the inline-eight wasn't exactly brawny at 122 horsepower. But it was more than Chevrolet offered in the Deluxe, powered by an inline-six.
Anyway, while this Chieftain wasn't supposed to get a restoration, the new owner eventually opted to give it a professional paint job. A much-needed upgrade given the huge amount of surface rust that plagued the sedan's beautifully sculpted body.
And here's the cool thing. Instead of refinishing the Chieftain in its original color or in one of the hues from Pontiac's 1953 palette, he went with Plum Crazy. Yup, that's the iconic purple color that Dodge used on the Charger, Challenger, and Dart back in the day.
Pontiac actually offered a purple-like color called Caravan Blue Iridescent in 1953, but it's a bit different than Plum Crazy. And needless to say, a Pontiac in Mopar clothing is a cool idea as long as you go with High-Impact colors.
This Chieftain still needs a lot of work though. It's missing quite a lot of trim, while the existing chrome needs to be refinished. The interior is missing door panels and floor mats, while the bench seats need new upholstery. But everything is doable. And now that it sports a fresh coat of paint that cost $2,500, this Chieftain shouldn't be all that expensive to restore. Check it out in the video below.