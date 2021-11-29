VW Golf R Instantly Regrets Challenging a Tesla Model 3 Performance to a Drag Race

Ever since Volkswagen revealed the Mk6 Golf R at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show, everyone knew that compact hatchbacks would never be the same again. The Wolfsburg-based outfit still uses a 2.0-liter turbo and all-wheel drive for the Mk8, which is the most powerful Golf ever produced.
EA888 Evo4 is the codename of the 1,984-cc engine that features a high static compression ratio of 9.3 to 1 to develop 315 horsepower and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque from 2,100 all the way to 5,350 revolutions per minute. Produced in a state-of-the-art factory in Hungary, the four-cylinder lump is very competent both from a standstill and from a roll because of the advanced exhaust manifold that’s fully contained inside the cylinder head.
European models are officially capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.7 seconds whereas independent reviewers in the U.S. have dipped into the 3.9-second range with the bone-stock tires. Even though Mercedes-AMG has a crazier machine in the guise of the A 45 S 4Matic+, nothing is capable of challenging the Golf R on equal footing at the same price tag. Over in the United States, the MSRP is listed at $43,645 excluding taxes.
Be that as it may, the following video is a wake-up call to reality. As good as the Golf R is on paper, the Model 3 Performance is quicker in a straight line. Coming courtesy of Archie Hamilton Racing, the clip shows the M3P destroying the VeeDub on every single run, be it a dig or a roll.
On the other hand, Volkswagen fans can take a little solace in Vmax bragging rights. Tesla limits the Model 3 Performance at 162 miles per hour (261 kilometers per hour) whereas the Golf R is much obliged to reach 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) as standard or 170 miles an hour (274 kilometers per hour) with the optional R Performance Package.
