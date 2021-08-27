1970 Dodge Challenger Plum Crazy Last on the Road in 1978 Is Back After Years in Hiding

Everybody loves a Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger, and the 1970 model that we have here shows exactly why, even though, as you can figure out all by yourself by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this car doesn’t come in its best shape.
This Challenger, however, seems to be a good candidate for a restoration, though as you’ll learn in the next few lines, there are both pros and cons in this regard.
First and foremost, it’s pretty obvious the Plum Crazy finish has seen better days, so if you do want to restore it, a repaint is absolutely necessary. The rust has also become a big problem, and there are holes in the trunk. I would personally inspect the floor panels thoroughly as well, but eBay seller kelsonian claims they are in good shape and solid.
It’s not clear how complete the car still is today, but the engine under the hood is no longer the original one that came with the Challenger. The 340 comes from a 1971 model, we’re being told, and it’s no longer in the car but on a stand that’s included in the sale.
Other than that, the car is mostly original, and this makes sense given it was last on the road in 1978. The seller explains the Dodge was purchased in 1982 with the intention to restore it to factory specifications, but the plans have changed substantially in the last years and the car ended up spending years in a barn waiting to get back on the road.
And yet, it’s been waiting and waiting for this restoration, with the owner explaining they didn’t get the chance to do anything in this regard, so the Challenger just spent 19 years in storage without any major fix.
Since it’s been off the road for so long, some other major fixes might be required too, and you should thoroughly check everything in person before the purchase. The car has received plenty of attention on eBay, with nearly 60 bids received so far and the top offer already exceeding $13,000.
