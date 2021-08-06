Camp365 Is a Tiny Camper That Pops Up Into 6-Person Cabin “That Goes Anywhere”

1970 Dodge Challenger “Real Barn Find” Flexes a Welcome Change Under the Hood

If you’re in the market searching for a good-looking Challenger that wouldn’t be a nightmare to restore, the one we have right here is definitely worth checking out. Though, as you’ll discover in a minute, it comes with both good news and bad news. 19 photos



Because that’s exactly what this Challenger actually is in the first place. eBay seller



On the other hand, there’s a change under the hood that could be received with mixed reactions by an interested buyer. The original 318 that came with the car is no longer there, as a previous owner decided to go for a power boost, so they replaced it with a 340 unit paired with a 4-speed transmission.



This is a solid choice for a restomod, but on the other hand, if you planned to restore this Challenger to factory specifications, the original engine is no longer around.



The seller says the car has already received a bunch of fixes to get it to “run and drive really good,” including new brake lines, a new fuel tank, and a reconditioned original radiator.



Plenty of people want to take this Challenger home, as the auction received no less than 35 bids in the few days online. The top offer at the time of writing is $6,100, but the auction is yet to be reached.

