Amazing Close-Ups of Mars Prove Rocks Are Just Rocks Everywhere

4 Next-Gen Dodge Charger Imagined in Tasty Sketch, Electrification Ignored for Now

2 Tesla Plaid Drags Redeye Challenger, Charger and Loses - But There's a Big Catch

1 Someone Built a Manual Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and It's Downright Insane

More on this:

Electric Dodge Muscle Car Will Not Replace Challenger or Charger

Dodge will launch an electric muscle car in 2024 , but its introduction will not mean the end of its gasoline-powered muscle cars. That is great news for fans of the American brand, but it does not mean that the Charger and Challenger will be offered for many years after that moment. 8 photos



The executive is confident that the new model will be in line with the brand's current positioning and feel. Not all Mopar enthusiasts are thrilled with the idea of an electric muscle car, but Kuniskis believes that customers will return to the brand once the new model proves itself. At the same time, the brand could get new customers through the addition of an electric vehicle.



The best news from this story is that the Dodge Charger and



Tim Kuniskis believes that there is a possibility that the



However, the final production year for several fan-favorite models, According to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, there will be an overlap between the electric muscle car and its siblings with internal combustion engines. The news came from an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks , but Kuniskis underlined that the overlap will not last long. Dodge's CEO explained that the company's electric muscle car will come with comparable performance numbers, or even better than what the current range offers.The executive is confident that the new model will be in line with the brand's current positioning and feel. Not all Mopar enthusiasts are thrilled with the idea of an electric muscle car, but Kuniskis believes that customers will return to the brand once the new model proves itself. At the same time, the brand could get new customers through the addition of an electric vehicle.The best news from this story is that the Dodge Charger and Challenger will not be eliminated from the range in 2023, as previously thought. Both models could receive special versions to mark their send-off, which will become collector vehicles once production stops for the two models.Tim Kuniskis believes that there is a possibility that the Charger and Challenger's final production year could get a boost in sales. He noted that the same thing happened with the Viper and its ACR edition, but cannot be sure at this point if the same will happen with the Challenger and Charger.However, the final production year for several fan-favorite models, like the Defender , proved lucrative for the brands that make those products. The Defender was not the only model that received a boost in popularity once its production end was near, so there is a possibility that the same will happen with the Charger and Challenger in 2024.

Editor's note: Gallery shows Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock for illustration purposes. Gallery shows Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock for illustration purposes.