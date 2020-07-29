Baja Forged Ford Ranger Is the Perfect Substitute for the Missing Raptor Version

There's nothing like that dark grille with the oversized "Ford" lettering that Raptor models get, but when it's either this or nothing, this will have to do.
For some reason, Ford isn't keen yet on bringing the Ranger Raptor to the US, but hopefully, that will change with the next generation of the company's smallest pickup truck. Since there are no guarantees, though, and since waiting sucks, we'd say there's nothing wrong with looking elsewhere for alternatives.
And when those alternatives look as good as this Baja Forged Ford Ranger project, the promise of that potential Ranger Raptor needs sharp claws to be able to hang on in there and remain relevant. Baja Forged is no stranger to making Ford models more rugged, offering similar conversion packages for anything from an Expedition to Super Duty trucks or even the F-150 Raptor itself.
Back to the Ranger, the first thing you're likely to notice is the tubular bumper replacement that also incorporates a large and angled skid plate. Not only does it give the Ranger a much-improved approach angle, but it also protects the engine from any rocks or other solid, protruding objects that could otherwise perforate the oil pan during an off-road expedition. The same treatment is applied to the rear bumper for better departure angles and fewer things that can come off by clipping the environment.
Also meant to make navigating rugged terrain easier is the bed cage that Baja Forged offers. How does that make the Ranger more off-road adept? Simple: it allows the spare tire to be removed from underneath the rear of the vehicle and have it fixed to the cage, increasing ground clearance and, once again, improving that departure angle.
For when the night sets, there's a set of LED light bars that will bring daylight anywhere the truck goes. Up to three can be fitted - two on each of the modified bumpers, with the largest sitting on top of the cabin, facing forward.
All Baja Forged elements can be used with the Ford Performance off-road-oriented accessories available for the Ranger. However, the main drawback for anyone holding out for a Ranger Raptor is going to be the four-cylinder 2.3-liter turbocharged engine. While it develops a potent 270 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, it's still no match for the V6 the Raptor should get. However, you can have your Baja Forged Raptor ready in 12 weeks while waiting for the Raptor might have you growing old with no pickup truck whatsoever.
