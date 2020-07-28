This Ford Everest With Ranger DNA Went to Off-Road Gym, Turned Into Idumban

Today most crossovers and even some well-received SUVs do not even offer the all-wheel drive choice. Thus, off-road aficionados need to select carefully – but you cannot go wrong with a body-on-frame sport utility based on a pickup truck. This is the case with the Asia-Pacific Ford Everest – or Endeavour as they call it in India – which then underwent a complete transformation for ultimate adventure duties.
You could make some jokes on the spot about this custom build’s name – the Instagram user idumban.v nicknamed his personal apocalyptic ride “Idumban.” But do not make a fool of yourself before knowing what you are getting into – the name is linked to sacred Hindu mythology.
With that out of the way, let us focus on the vehicle seen here which keeps evading everything related to tarmac. The Ford Ranger pickup has been turned into the Ford Everest (Endeavour for the Indian market) SUV because the Blue Oval acknowledged there was a market in the Asian-Pacific region for tough-as-nails body-on-frame people carriers.
Anyone could get the Everest in Australia or the Endeavour in India and you would instantly know why your average Ford Explorer is not up to the task – this pickup turned SUV clearly loves the outback more than anything else. On the other hand, the pickup architecture is also a great conversion base for the aftermarket sector.
This particular build was the brainchild of outfitter ZealCreations Official, with the emphasis being on added off-rad capabilities. That means the Idumban looks about ready to tackle anything – from a small tsunami to a few days in the middle of the wilderness with nothing but what is inside the trunk.
Modifications on this one-off adventure monster include new 8-inch fender flares, a signed Akana Carbon Wizard carbon fiber hood, extra lights for sending the dark away, custom underbody skidplates, Fuel Ambush 20-inch alloys, and a rock-crawling 12 step adjustable nitrogen suspension, among others. The latter helps the Idumban achieve a 7-inch lift that makes the Raptor X body kit even more obvious from afar.
When the night falls, He rises. Picture by @zealcreationsofficial @simonrajanv Mod by @autobacsindia