Trade Your Ferrari for This Rare Mustang Cobra Jet with 8 Miles on the Clock

Back in 2008, Ford decided to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Cobra Jet with a very limited series of the Mustang built by Ford Performance Parts. 19 photos



It’s because a 2008 Mustang Cobra Jet, which was owned by Hajek Motorsports, managed to win the 2009 NHRA Winternationals. The car was one of the 50 Mustang Cobra Jets that were built in 2008 and was driven by John Calvert.



And now a Mustang Cobra Jet owned by the same NHRA champion can be yours.



Currently sold on



The



The Cobra Jet that’s being sold on eBay also features a series of extras that certainly make it more special, including a signed helmet.



Interestingly enough, the car comes with just 8 miles (12.8 km) on the clock, so this isn’t the actual car that he used in the 2009 race, but the one that he received after winning the Winternationals. This Mustang Cobra Jet has never been raced, and it obviously comes in mint condition.



