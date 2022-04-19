Bagged, Widebody BMW E46 Dwells Around Sunsetting CGI Grove With McLaren Twist

The fourth generation of BMW’s iconic 3 Series compact executive car family was truly a globetrotting example of universal love, as it was produced from Germany to South Africa and from Mexico to Egypt. Still, we might have never guessed the E46 sedan also enjoys a romantic, sun-setting boscage from time to time.
People have portrayed the universally-beloved E46 generation of BMW’s 3 Series in various scenarios and locales - such as mind-numbing curvy tracks or the family’s estate, among many others. Still, because it was only built as a sedan, coupe, convertible, station wagon, and hatchback - it is rather hard to imagine an example in a nature-themed environment.
Alas, BMW did reintroduce all-wheel drive with the advent of the E46 generation of 3 Series after last being available for the model line back in 1991. So, it might have had the right traction credentials to reach a camping site or a picnic location if the road was not that untamed to require a big ride height. So, what is up with this bagged, widebody E46 dwelling around a boscage?
Well, after a little break caused by some Ferraris, a Buick, and a Chevy/Ferrari C10 truck, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, has yet another nature-themed digital project to upset all purists. Not that his other works are anything but pieces that defy expectations, but he recently started a series that revolves around models who enjoy epic, natural scenery more than anything else.
It all started with a protruding twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4 sitting in a greening backyard and then continued with a wild McLaren Speedtail “P959” who might have thought tulip dreams are natural habitats, a tube-caged Ferrari Ferrari GTC4Lusso perched atop a spring hill, and apparently ended with a white (or red) Shelby Cobra enjoying a rosy field while on CGI vacation.
However, the pixel master did not touch on his other big automotive love - a BMW model. So, this older E46 got a full widebody makeover and even came complete with McLaren Speedtail front wheel covers ahead of resting in the dimming coppice.
Alas, BMW did reintroduce all-wheel drive with the advent of the E46 generation of 3 Series after last being available for the model line back in 1991. So, it might have had the right traction credentials to reach a camping site or a picnic location if the road was not that untamed to require a big ride height. So, what is up with this bagged, widebody E46 dwelling around a boscage?
Well, after a little break caused by some Ferraris, a Buick, and a Chevy/Ferrari C10 truck, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, has yet another nature-themed digital project to upset all purists. Not that his other works are anything but pieces that defy expectations, but he recently started a series that revolves around models who enjoy epic, natural scenery more than anything else.
It all started with a protruding twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4 sitting in a greening backyard and then continued with a wild McLaren Speedtail “P959” who might have thought tulip dreams are natural habitats, a tube-caged Ferrari Ferrari GTC4Lusso perched atop a spring hill, and apparently ended with a white (or red) Shelby Cobra enjoying a rosy field while on CGI vacation.
However, the pixel master did not touch on his other big automotive love - a BMW model. So, this older E46 got a full widebody makeover and even came complete with McLaren Speedtail front wheel covers ahead of resting in the dimming coppice.