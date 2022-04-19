2023 BMW XM Unofficially Comes With X7 LCI and Concept XM Styling to Fight Urus

After the official introduction of BMW’s 2023 X7 flagship SUV with a polemic-inducing LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, their fancy designation for a facelift), the Bavarians will churn out one (fugly) model after another. So, brace yourselves.
For those who now dislike BMW’s split-headlight treatment even more than its 4 Series, M3/M4, and iX kidney grille styling, we only have more unwelcome news going forward. After the 2023 X7 LCI and its related, feistier 2023 Alpina XB7 sibling, BMW has the 7 Series and i7 flagship sedans in the advanced planning stages.
Actually, we are just waiting for the official release of the latter two, which are scheduled for April 20th. From then on, it will not take long – judging by the recently spied prototypes – before we get to see BMW M’s first-ever full-size luxury crossover SUV. Basically, the 2023 XM will be the division’s first exclusive model since 1981, when they ceased production of the legendary M1.
Unfortunately, we can all imagine the 2023 XM will not be just as graceful as the mid-engined sports car predecessor. Better (or worse) yet, the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the idea of quirky super-SUV entries into a high-powered crossover world and decided to update the Concept XM styling to the latest design novelties brought into the open by the 2023 X7 LCI.
We are not surprised the pixel master has tried his CGI brush with the upcoming high-performance super-SUV as he also previously dabbled with the higher-ranked Ferrari Purosangue on a few occasions. Now, we are fully expecting the 2023 BMW XM to arrive on the scene with more power than Lambo’s Urus to relaunch the super-SUV battle. But frankly, all we really want now is for the CGI expert to imagine a six-door XM forward control “minivan,” just like he previously did with the X7.
