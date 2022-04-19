Red Dodge Ram “Dorothy” Reimagined for Twister Aftermath, Elon Musk Gets Cast

Twitter, twister, these words seem way too close for comfort, right? So, perhaps this is how Elon Musk got “cast” in a disaster movie. Or was the author just ironic towards the Tesla Inc. executive?
Anyway, let us get everything started from inside the eye of the storm. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, has watched an old movie and then went a little haywire... in the aftermath! The blockbuster is called “Twister” and was arduous labor of love from director Jan de Bont as the epic disaster movie encountered all sorts of trouble on set.
The actors involved, such as worldwide stars Bill Paxton or Helen Hunt – along with many members of the team – were hurt on various occasions, and some even quit their jobs midway through filming. Anyway, this 1996 blockbuster (the second-highest-grossing film that year, globally) was then met with overwhelming public acclaim and remains one coveted experience even today.
So, no wonder its impact still weighs heavily, especially on the imagination of a prolific pixel master that also has a knack for Americana cars and trucks. Naturally, this CGI expert did not think twice before creating his tribute for the movie, cast, and – above all – the hero truck, a red Dodge Ram that carried “Dorothy,” a prototype device designed to enter tornados and send valuable data from inside.
His proposed sequel, titled “Twister: Aftermath” now gets a reimagined crimson Mopar pickup truck. It is beefed up to withstand the adversities of storm chasing with all the off-road aftermarket goodies imaginable, from a huge suspension lift to widebody elements and beefy side exhausts, among others. Interestingly, according to the hashtags, this meaty truck also packs modern technical credentials to go along with the vintage looks, in the form of a TRX-sourced Hemi V8 engine.
As a bonus, do take a look at the hero photo – styled as a movie poster – and check out the rest of the ideas for team members that would leverage the storm-chasing and disaster-avoiding skills alongside the “relatable billionaire” Elon Musk...
The actors involved, such as worldwide stars Bill Paxton or Helen Hunt – along with many members of the team – were hurt on various occasions, and some even quit their jobs midway through filming. Anyway, this 1996 blockbuster (the second-highest-grossing film that year, globally) was then met with overwhelming public acclaim and remains one coveted experience even today.
So, no wonder its impact still weighs heavily, especially on the imagination of a prolific pixel master that also has a knack for Americana cars and trucks. Naturally, this CGI expert did not think twice before creating his tribute for the movie, cast, and – above all – the hero truck, a red Dodge Ram that carried “Dorothy,” a prototype device designed to enter tornados and send valuable data from inside.
His proposed sequel, titled “Twister: Aftermath” now gets a reimagined crimson Mopar pickup truck. It is beefed up to withstand the adversities of storm chasing with all the off-road aftermarket goodies imaginable, from a huge suspension lift to widebody elements and beefy side exhausts, among others. Interestingly, according to the hashtags, this meaty truck also packs modern technical credentials to go along with the vintage looks, in the form of a TRX-sourced Hemi V8 engine.
As a bonus, do take a look at the hero photo – styled as a movie poster – and check out the rest of the ideas for team members that would leverage the storm-chasing and disaster-avoiding skills alongside the “relatable billionaire” Elon Musk...