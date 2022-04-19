Red Dodge Ram “Dorothy” Reimagined for Twister Aftermath, Elon Musk Gets Cast

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi's Supermini Could Look Like This, Colt Making a Comeback Late Next Year

2 Suzuki Jimny Morphs to All-Rounder Pint-Sized Electric SUV, Perfect for U.S.?

3 2023 Hyundai Palisade Gets Imagined “Shadow Line,” Hunkers Down on New Wheels

4 Olds Toronado “Black Mamba” Takes Huge 442 Land Yacht Bite Out of FWD Restomods

5 2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” Packs Big CGI Horsepower and Is Burnout-Ready