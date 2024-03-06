Avocado Green 1968 Plymouth GTX Flaunts All-Original Sheet Metal and Rebuilt 440

As much as I love High-Impact colors, there's something cool about Avocado Green, a hue Plymouth offered during the 1968 model year. This one-year paint looks the part on B-body muscle cars.
A while back, I showed you a 1968 Road Runner finished in this color. It also featured a black vinyl top and a two-tone green interior. And I remember saying the combo made it as stylish as a GTX. Well, here's a 1968 GTX dressed in identical colors.
As you may know, the Road Runner and the GTX were very similar at the time. While the Road Runner had just arrived in showrooms for the 1968 model year, the GTX had been around since 1967. What set them apart? Well, let's just say the GTX had a fancier interior and a bigger sticker.
And while the latter came standard with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8, the Road Runner was fitted with the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) mill in entry-level form. But both were available with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI.
Plymouth's most affordable muscle car, the Road Runner was the most successful B-body rig. The nameplate moved 44,303 units in its first year on the market and a whopping 81,105 examples in 1969. By contrast, the GTX was purchased by only 18,940 customers in 1968, while 1969 saw 15,602 cars leave dealerships.
But it's 2024, and these numbers work in a different way now. Cars that were very popular back in the day are common now. On the flip side, vehicles with lower production numbers are harder to find and more expensive nowadays. All told, the GTX is a more sought-after rig than the Road Runner.
This 1968 GTX recently surfaced in New Bern, North Carolina, and the seller claims it has been in storage for "a number of years." But it's by no means a barn find. This Mopar has been repainted and had its engine rebuilt before it went into hibernation, so it's in pretty good condition.
It's also a survivor, aside from the repaint and the refreshed big-block V8. The Avocado Green finish hides all-original sheet metal, while the interior appears to still sport the factory upholstery. It shows some wear and tear, but it's in fantastic condition overall. And again, this Avocado Green / Velvet Green combo is downright gorgeous in my book. And it's not very common either.
The ad includes only a couple of photos with the engine, but everything seems to be in order. This GTX left the assembly line with the base 440-cubic-inch V8, which delivered 375 horsepower when new. The unit mates to a three-speed automatic, which makes it one of 6,902 hardtops sold with this exact combo in 1968.
The GTX was also ordered with the tach, but the unit has a few issues, according to the seller. The Mopar also needs a compressor for the A/C to work. Other than that, everything works as it should, and the V8 starts right up. However, the seller recommends a thorough check-up before the car is returned to the road (due to the time spent in storage).
If it's something you'd park in your driveway, the bidding is at $32,600 with about three days to go. The reserve is still in place, and it's safe to say it won't go anywhere for less than $40,000.
