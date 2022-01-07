Audi RS Q8 Drag Races Audi R8, Instantly Regrets It

The Q8 thrones over every Audi utility vehicle out there, and the RS Q8 is the ultimate expression of the coupe-styled utility vehicle. Priced from $119,900 excluding taxes and options, the ultimate Audi Sport SUV takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter V8 that makes 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
Finished in Navarra Blue, an optional color that costs $595 at the moment of writing, the RS Q8 in the featured video makes easy work of a BMW M550d xDrive over a sorry-looking runway. The next challenger, however, is a little bit more difficult ‘cause the Audi R8 is a thoroughbred supercar.
Not only does the mid-engine ragtop accelerate better off the line, but its V10 engine pulls like nobody’s business. The superior aerodynamics help the R8 cross the finish line in 17.429 seconds at 246.57 kph (153.21 mph).
The next rival comes in the guise of a Toyota GR Yaris, which is arguably the most exciting small car available to purchase in 2022. Essentially a subcompact hatchback that features GA-B componentry up front and GA-C hardware out back, the three-cylinder turbocharged GR Yaris sends up to 70 percent of the available torque to the rear differential in Sport Mode.
Designed to handle like nobody’s business thanks to WRC know-how, the Japanese interloper sadly cannot keep the RS Q8 at bay, finishing the race in 21.7 seconds compared to 19.2 seconds for the much heavier RS Q8.
Turning our attention back to Audi, can you believe that customers are offered a towing package? When optioned as such, the U.S.-spec RS Q8 will gladly pull 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms) of whatever you fancy.
Essentially the four-ringed sibling of the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, the RS Q8 is officially rated at 3.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) and an electronically governed top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kph). Opting for the RS dynamic package plus lifts the Vmax to 190 miles per hour (305 kph) and further adds carbon-ceramic sport brakes.
