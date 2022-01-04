BMW M440i Gran Coupe Races Audi RS5 Sportback, Loser Should Have Stayed in Its Lane

This turned out to be an interesting drag race, even though the M440i isn’t a genuine M car. It is not only less powerful than the Audi RS5 Sportback, but also heavier, which let’s face it, isn’t a winning combination.
Tasked with putting together this quarter-mile battle was Carwow’s Mat Watson, who drove the M440i Gran Coupe. This is a quick car, no doubt about it. It is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six unit, good for 382 hp (387 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The engine also features BMW’s eBoost 48V mild hybrid technology and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
In the United States, a 2022 M440i xDrive Gran Coupe will set you back upwards of $58,200, which as you’ll come to find, is considerably less than what you’d have to spend for a 2022 Audi RS5 Sportback.
Of course, there’s a good reason for that. The Audi is even more performance-oriented, utilizing a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, good for 444 hp (450 ps) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Like the BMW, the RS5 also comes with all-wheel drive (quattro) and an eight-speed automatic. Pricing starts from $76,200.
Basically, you’re paying an $18,000 premium for an extra 62 hp and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque, but also for the chance to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds instead of 4.4 seconds, which is a more than noticeable difference.
Over a quarter mile, it’s all about perspective. If all you care about is winning, then the RS5 Sportback will certainly get you there ahead of the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe. On this occasion, the Audi needed 12.1 seconds in order to cover the distance, while the BMW took 12.6 seconds.
Half a second is a lot by drag racing standards, but in the real world, we wouldn’t blame you for choosing to keep those $18,000 in your pocket by choosing the Bimmer.
In the United States, a 2022 M440i xDrive Gran Coupe will set you back upwards of $58,200, which as you’ll come to find, is considerably less than what you’d have to spend for a 2022 Audi RS5 Sportback.
Of course, there’s a good reason for that. The Audi is even more performance-oriented, utilizing a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, good for 444 hp (450 ps) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Like the BMW, the RS5 also comes with all-wheel drive (quattro) and an eight-speed automatic. Pricing starts from $76,200.
Basically, you’re paying an $18,000 premium for an extra 62 hp and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque, but also for the chance to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds instead of 4.4 seconds, which is a more than noticeable difference.
Over a quarter mile, it’s all about perspective. If all you care about is winning, then the RS5 Sportback will certainly get you there ahead of the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe. On this occasion, the Audi needed 12.1 seconds in order to cover the distance, while the BMW took 12.6 seconds.
Half a second is a lot by drag racing standards, but in the real world, we wouldn’t blame you for choosing to keep those $18,000 in your pocket by choosing the Bimmer.