Audi RS5 Sportback vs. BMW M3 Drag Race Ends in Almost Complete Humiliation

BMW's design choice for its new M3 and M4 models seems to have focused all talk around the two performance vehicles on itself, leaving the mouthwatering technical aspects to slip almost unnoticed. 11 photos



That's a crying shame because the G80 M3 is a bit of a beast. Sitting just behind the divisive grille is a classic BMW powertrain made out of a twin-turbo straight-six engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Since this is the Competition version, the manual gearbox isn't an option, but stick shifters and drag races don't necessarily go along that well, so it's all for the better.Besides, the Competition also brings 30 horsepower more compared to the standard M3, boosting the output to 510 PS (503 hp). The maximum torque figure is also greater for the Competition, with 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) making their way toward those rear wheels, eager to take them on the dance floor for a twist.The thing is, the torque might even be a little too eager at times, which leads to the M3 losing traction whenever it wants to get moving in a hurry. Starting with the G80 generation, BMW offers its M xDrive all-wheel-drive system on the M3 for the first time, but this particular car doesn't have it, making hard launches a very tricky proposition despite the completely dry surface.The fact it's going up against anspecialist in the Audi RS5 Sportback only makes it worse. Unlike BMW, renowned for the handling characteristics of its performance vehicles and their "purity", Audi's fame was built precisely on the back of its quattro system. Therefore, all sporty models from Ingolstadt get the all-wheel-drive as standard, hence the reputation for launching really hard that most of them—if not all—enjoy.Compared to the M3, the RS5 Sportback feels pretty old. Considering the model has already been through a facelift, you can safely say it's in the twilight years of its life. Even so, its specs remain relevant enough, even if they fall significantly short of the M3's. Like its neighbor from the south, the Audi also gets a six-cylinder engine, but it's a V6, and it only makes 450 PS (444 hp), which undercuts the Bavarian by a massive 60 PS (59 hp).Unfortunately for the M3, the ability to turn the wheels quickly is only relevant as long as said wheels stay in contact with the road, which proved to be a huge challenge for the sedan. It would have come out of this confrontation seriously ruffled if it weren't for the rolling race, even though that too was a little too close for comfort.