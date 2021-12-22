The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: Is It Worth Paying Extra for the Added Kudos?

autoevolution
In a world where compact crossover SUVs are at the top of the market, a four-door sedan is more attractive than a two-door. Forget the grille. The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a perfect blend of a 3 Series sedan and a 4 Series coupe. Mat Watson of CarWow finds out if it’s worth paying extra for the added kudos of having a four over three.

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe borrows a lot from its two-door sibling. You can get it either as a 4-cylinder turbocharged or a 6-cylinder turbocharged engine. It would be hard to tell the difference between the 4 Series and the 3 Series by looking at the interior unless you factor in the extra doors and long exterior.

The M440i BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes with a swooping roofline, a shorter trunk, and a bit of spoiler, which looks nice. It’s a bit more sporty and aggressive looking thanks to a deeper rear bumper, a diffuser, and exaggerated exhaust surrounds.

The front fascia has a dominant controversial grille and sporty bumper. It comes standard with LED headlights with an option to upgrade to laser LED lights. The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe starts at £41,650 in the UK, about £9,000 more than the starting price of a 3 Series sedan.

The rear seat is roomier in the 4 Series Gran Coupe than in the two-door 4 Series. You get smaller headroom compared to the 3 Series due to the fastback roofline, though.

So, what’s annoying about the 4 Series Gran Coupe? Well, for starters, the rear windows don’t open all the way down. It’s also less aerodynamic and heavier than the boxy 3 Series, making it less efficient.

It’s not all negative. The M440i and 420d versions come with a mild hybrid system. When you brake, it saves the energy back to the battery that uses it to supplement the engine during acceleration.

All the models come with a large 10.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. You also get Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto standard across all variants with wireless connectivity, in-dash navigation, Wi-Fi hotspot, and SiriusXM radio included. The 4 Series Gran Coupe comes standard with a 10-speaker stereo system, but buyers get a 16-speakers Harman/Kardon optional.

The M440i comes standard with equipment optional on other models such as upgraded M-Performance brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, and adaptive dampers. You also get basic driver assistance features such as automated emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring as standard.

The advanced Driving Assistance Professional package has lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe engine choices range kicks off with the 420i that has 2.0-liter turbo gasoline mill with 184 HP, and the 430i that comes with 2.0-liter making 245 HP available with rear-wheel-drive.

There’s also a 420d diesel that makes 190 HP, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine available as either a rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive. Mat’s version of the M440i comes with a 3.0-liter turbo straight-six making 374 HP and comes with a all-wheel-drive as standard.

Behind the wheel, it feels like an agile, sporty car, but you’ll feel the bumps on the road in sport mode. In comfort mode, the ride experience is splendid. However, you still experience some tire noise and bumps a bit more than in a 3 Series.

The 4 Series Gan Coupe also comes with responsive steering, which prevents wheel twirling while maneuvering. The M440i feels somehow luxurious with the 6-cylinder engine. That saod, the diesel engine variant will offer better economy on the motorway.

According to BMW, the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in 4.7-seconds. Based on Mat’s review, BMW lied, but in the best way, as the 4 Series Gran Coupe did it in 4.23 seconds.

So, is the 2022 BMW 4 series Gran Coupe worth the extra charge? Well, Mat thinks you should consider it. He feels it is technically a fantastic car. If you want a proper coupe, get the regular 4 Series, but if you want a practical family car that looks great, get the 3 Series since it is less expensive and more practical.

