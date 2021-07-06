2022 BMW 4 Series GC Ready To Take Australia by Storm, Priced at AU$75,900

The second generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (GC) will officially touch down in Australia in the fourth quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the German auto company has released the pricing and specification for the range, which comprises of three models.
Available at a recommended retail price of AU$75,900 (equal to US$57,124), the 420i, with its 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine, making 135 kW (184 PS / 181 HP) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.9 seconds, brings a lot of gear.
Things such as the M Sport Suspension, M Sport Package, M-branded 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, electric tailgate, park assist, reverse assist, and others are standard. The Alcantara and Sensatec upholstery bedecks the cabin that otherwise features ambient lighting, hi-fi audio, smartphone integration, Live Cockpit, DAB+ digital radio, wireless charging pad, etc.
With its 190 kW (258 PS / 255 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), 2.0-liter turbo’d engine, which allows it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, the 430i variant of the new 4-Series Gran Coupe starts at AU$83,900 (US$63,145). It adds the Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Brakes, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, and Vernasca upholstery.
The 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe sits at the top of the range, powered by a 285 kW (387 PS / 382 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), 3.0-liter turbocharged engine. It does the nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.7 seconds, and can be ordered from AU$115,900 (US$87,228).
The sporty model, which boasts the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, is equipped with 19-inch wheels wrapped in grippy tires, Cerium Grey exterior accents, BMW Laserlight, electrically operated glass roof, Harman Kardon premium sound system, and a few other features.
Depending on the grade, customers can fit their new 4 Series GC with several extras, such as the Executive Package, M Sport Plus Package, Comfort Package, BMW Individual exterior colors, and different alloy wheels.
