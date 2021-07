2022 BMW 4 Series GC Ready To Take Australia by Storm, Priced at AU$75,900

kW

Available at a recommended retail price of AU$75,900 (equal to US$57,124), the 420i, with its 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine, making 135(184 PS / 181) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.9 seconds, brings a lot of gear.Things such as the M Sport Suspension, M Sport Package, M-branded 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, electric tailgate, park assist, reverse assist, and others are standard. The Alcantara and Sensatec upholstery bedecks the cabin that otherwise features ambient lighting, hi-fi audio, smartphone integration, Live Cockpit, DAB+ digital radio, wireless charging pad, etc.With its 190 kW (258 PS / 255 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), 2.0-liter turbo’d engine, which allows it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, the 430i variant of the new 4-Series Gran Coupe starts at AU$83,900 (US$63,145). It adds the Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Brakes, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, and Vernasca upholstery.The 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe sits at the top of the range, powered by a 285 kW (387 PS / 382 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), 3.0-liter turbocharged engine. It does the nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.7 seconds, and can be ordered from AU$115,900 (US$87,228).The sporty model , which boasts the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, is equipped with 19-inch wheels wrapped in grippy tires, Cerium Grey exterior accents, BMW Laserlight, electrically operated glass roof, Harman Kardon premium sound system, and a few other features.Depending on the grade, customers can fit their new 4 Series GC with several extras, such as the Executive Package, M Sport Plus Package, Comfort Package, BMW Individual exterior colors, and different alloy wheels.