Acer Accuses VW of Patent Infringement, Volkswagen Says Suit Is Unfounded

Volkswagen has reportedly been sued by Acer in a Virginia court over patent infringement. According to the suit, the German conglomerate is accused of infringing mobile network patents. Acer accused VW of only paying for 2G and 3G patents while using 4G chips in its vehicles sold in the past two years.
Volkswagen's representatives told German media that allegations made by Acer are unfounded. The company has begun procedures to examine the suit with its suppliers and will decide on the matter later. The news about the lawsuit was first reported by German weekly WirstschaftsWoche, but journalists from Reuters obtained a fresh point of view from Volkswagen.
While the German company did not make a lengthy statement on the matter, its representatives noted that the allegations and accusations made in the suit are unfounded at first glance, at least according to their indications.
Lawsuits on patent infringement in the technology world are not uncommon, and even Acer has been sued a couple of times by its rival companies. The Taiwanese computer manufacturer was also the plaintiff in other cases, but there is no link between those cases and the one that was filed in a court in Virginia.
Acer was founded in 1976 and has become one of the world's top IT&C companies, with a presence in over 160 countries. According to its statements, Acer has 7,500 employees worldwide. In October, Acer reported a 19.5-percent year-on-year growth in year-to-September results.
At the time, Acer noted that its notebook revenue grew by 29.8 percent year-on-year by September, and its gaming line revenue had comparable results. Moreover, commercial notebook revenue grew by 44.7 percent year-on-year.
Earlier this year, the VW Group signed a deal with Huawei for 4G technology, but that news might be unrelated to the lawsuit, as the legal action against VW refers to the past two years.
Volkswagen is no stranger to lawsuits either, and the German company has been through a few during the past six years, just on the Dieselgate matter. The lawsuit filed by Acer has nothing to do with that topic.
