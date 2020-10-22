Porsche Design Acer Book RS Is a Surprisingly Affordable Carbon Fiber Laptop

Created in partnership with Acer, the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS is an exquisite laptop that comes with premium upgrades, including a 3k carbon fiber cover that protects a diamond-cut CNC-machined chassis.This allows the laptop to tip the scales at just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs), while being only 15.99 mm (0.63 in) thin, despite even coming with backlit keys.The hardware part of the laptop isn’t necessarily impressive, though it falls in the high-end category anyway. Power comes from up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that is paired to Intel Iris X graphics. Those who want more graphics power for playing games or video processing can choose the optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU.In terms of RAM, the laptop can be equipped with just 16GB, which is quite surprising given that the new standard in the high-end market is already 64GB.On the other hand, Porsche Design has tried to get the laptop ready for these awkward times, so the 14-inch touch-capable display comes with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.Porsche Design has also created a line of accessories for Acer, so in addition to the laptop, you can also purchase the Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS, which includes a mousepad, a mouse, a carrying pouch, and a notebook sleeve, again made from exquisite materials, like the ECCO PALERMO XA leather.A Bluetooth Porsche Design Moue RS with a left button covered in carbon fiber is also available.As said, the pricing isn’t as high as you’d expect it to be, so the laptop can be purchased, together with the travel pack and the mouse, from $1,999, while the notebook alone starts at $1,399. The mouse, on the other hand, is available separately from $109.99