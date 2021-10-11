Audi RS Q8 Leads Driver Into Temptation, Hits 186 MPH on Public Highway

Crossovers have evolved so much these past few years that the best of them are now quicker and more powerful than previous generation supercars. And we’re not even talking about the battery-electric offerings, because those sit in a different league, but about those that still rely on dead dinosaurs to get from A to B.
Deemed as the closest thing to a Lamborghini Urus, the Audi RS Q8 is just one of them. The Ingolstadt brand’s ultra-fast model recently proved its mettle again by hitting 186 mph (300 kph) on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn.
The whole run was filmed, because it’s not every day that one gets to see a vehicle that weighs as much as a small shed hit such dizzying speeds on public roads. Embedded down below, the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip concentrates solely on the driving part, which is quite alright, because there isn’t anything that hasn’t been said about the vehicle since it debuted two years ago.
Sharing the construction with its exotic Italian cousin, as well as the luxurious Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Audi Q7, and Volkswagen Touareg, the RS Q8 sits at the top of the brand’s first-ever Q8 family. It has the BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe in its sights, and it is pretty much a supercar posing as a crossover.
With the speed limiter in place, it will hit 155 mph (250 kph) and can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.8 seconds. Power comes from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which works together with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The mill produces 592 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, 49 hp and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) shy of the big bad Urus.
