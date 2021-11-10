Tuned Toyota Yaris GR Takes on Ferrari 488 Pista in Unlikely Drag Race

Arguably the coolest Toyota released in recent years, the GR Yaris is a 268-horsepower supermini that puts many compacts and sports cars to shame on the track. But that didn't stop owners and shops from upgrading its three-cylinder engine for even more oomph.
We've already seen the GR Yaris lay down 315 horsepower with an Akrapovic exhaust system, while the folks over at Motive Video took the 1.6-liter up to 473 horses with a turbo kit and a MoTec engine control unit. Well, here's yet another tuned GR Yaris, this time around good for 400 horsepower, taking on a Ferrari 488 Pista in a straight line.
Yeah, I know what you're thinking. The Yaris will never outgun a Ferrari with a 400-horsepower three-cylinder. You'd be pretty insane to think so since the 488 Pista rocks a twin-turbo, 3.9-liter V8 engine good for a whopping 710 horsepower. But I love unlikely drag races, even if the underdog doesn't stand a chance.
The unusual pairing occurred at a Race1000 event in Germany, where drivers bring their stock or modified road cars to compete in half-mile races. Seeing supercars sprint alongside beefed-up SUVs is far from unusual at this event, but you rarely see a supermini join in on the fun.
Well, this GR Yaris driver decided it's worth a shot and lined his Toyota up against a race-inspired 488 Pista. As you may know, the track-oriented version of the 488 GTB was influenced by the race-spec GTE and Challenge variants.
Not surprisingly, the Yaris falls behind the Ferrari as soon as the lights go green and the gap seems to be growing toward the finish line. While the 488 Pista covers the distance in 16.12 seconds, the GR Yaris needs an extra five clicks, clocking in a 21.69-second run. But even so, the Toyota managed to hit 207 kph (129 mph) after a half-mile, which isn't bad at all given that a GR Yaris is electronically limited to 230 kph (143 mph) in stock form.
Check out the unlikely drag race at the 3:00-minute mark. Watch the whole video and you'll also see the 488 Pista drag race a 991-generation Porsche GT2 RS.
