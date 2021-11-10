World’s Quickest Toyota GR Yaris Hits the Dyno, Lays Down 473 HP at the Wheels

A very different animal from the regular Yaris, the GR Yaris is a supermini that shames compacts and sports cars in the corners. The permanent all-wheel-drive system that sends 70 percent of the torque to the rear axle is the party trick of the Japanese model, along with front and rear limited-slip differentials and the most exciting three-pot engine out there.
This particular car is even more exciting than its bone-stock peers because it rocks 473 horsepower at the wheels from 1.6 liters of displacement. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the peeps at Motive Video in Australia haven’t touched the block, connecting rods, pistons, cams, or head gasket.
A turbo kit from Goleby’s Parts opens the list of modifications, along with upgraded injectors, a MoTeC engine control unit, and E85 capability. Ethanol blended with unleaded gasoline offers a substantial decrease in the inlet air temperature, therefore translating to denser air and bigger bangs.
Speaking of bangs, the ethanol content in E85 wards off detonation. This condition is characterized by the spontaneous combustion inside the cylinder after the spark plug fires, forcing the piston down on the power stroke. This brief spike in cylinder pressure isn’t desirable in a performance vehicle, let alone one fitted with a three-cylinder engine and a spinny boy.
Further modified with a custom-made titanium exhaust featuring 3.0-inch piping and a Plazmaman intercooler, the cutesy little Yoda also flaunts aftermarket wheels, hood louvers and a giant hood scoop, a stripped-out interior with racing seats, and sticky tires. Given these upgrades, does it come as a surprise the GR Yaris covers the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds?
The 11.7s run was performed with 362 horsepower on deck, which means that Motive Video can easily get into the 11.5s range on the next outing.
