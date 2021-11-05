3 BBC Top Gear Show’s Boat Looks Leaky Already with New Producer Leaving Five Months In

TopGear's Chris Harris Gives Us a Whole New Perspective on the Toyota GR Yaris

Sadly, the US will have to wait till it's legal in 25 years to import the GR Yaris but now might be the time to buy the nearly $40,000 Toyota hot hatch. 6 photos



He goes as far as to say that it brings out



It's easy to miss that, though. He even starts out the video by comparing it to the cars most would think of. The Ford Fiesta ST, the Honda Civic Type R, and the Mercedes AMG A35 are all either more powerful, cheaper, or a bit of both.



Still, the Toyota GR Yaris stands out because it shares something with the greatest cars in history. It's a proper homologation special. This is something



He brings some of the best homologation specials to the test track to share space with the Yaris. That includes the Lancia Delta Integrale, the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VI, and the Ford Escort Cosworth.



These are some of the pillars of the automotive world and they are still regarded as some of the most special cars ever sold to the public. That's why the GR Yaris is special.



That's why it's worth the price of a low-end luxury car. It's history that's only likely to get more expensive as time passes.



Chris Harris has driven far more than his fair share of sports cars, supercars, and even hypercars. So it might come as a shock that he really likes the Toyota GR Yaris. In fact, by the end of the film, he says that it's one of the best cars he's driven in ages.He goes as far as to say that it brings out his inner Colin McRae . How on earth is it possible that such a well-versed automotive enthusiast could think such a thing? He understands its context in the world.It's easy to miss that, though. He even starts out the video by comparing it to the cars most would think of. The Ford Fiesta ST, the Honda Civic Type R, and the MercedesA35 are all either more powerful, cheaper, or a bit of both.Still, the Toyota GR Yaris stands out because it shares something with the greatest cars in history. It's a proper homologation special. This is something Doug DeMuro talked about during his recent review but Harris drives the point home harder.He brings some of the best homologation specials to the test track to share space with the Yaris. That includes the Lancia Delta Integrale, the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VI, and the Ford Escort Cosworth.These are some of the pillars of the automotive world and they are still regarded as some of the most special cars ever sold to the public. That's why the GR Yaris is special.That's why it's worth the price of a low-end luxury car. It's history that's only likely to get more expensive as time passes.