Audi RS 3 Sportback Goes Bananas at the Track in the Hands of an Ex-Top Gear Co-Host

Due to the long front overhangs and engines mounted way too far from the firewall, Audis have never really been known as fun to drive on twisty roads. But does that apply to the new RS 3 Sportback too?
You see, in order to improve the handling, and significantly reduce the understeer, they gave it wider tires at the front compared to those at the rear. The mega hatch also has a wider track, lower ride height for less body roll, and a torque splitter.
In theory, these should do the trick, but what about in practice? Rory Reid jumped behind the wheel of an Audi RS 3 Sportback, setting it loose at the racetrack. The ex-Top Gear co-presenter noted that the model can put a smile on anyone’s face, reminding viewers that it has supercar performance, aided by the famous 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five, which could have sounded better, but it would have been more polluting, so the noise was a necessary compromise in order to use this lump.
The engine pushes out 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the European spec, and it delivers everything to the all-wheel drive system through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see 180 mph (290 kph) on the speedometer. As for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is a 3.8 seconds affair, or almost as quick as the iconic Ferrari Enzo – and all of this in a car that costs a fraction of that price, has three more seats, a practical trunk, and can be used as a daily.
So far, everything sounds promising, but is the Audi RS 3 Sportback better than the Mercedes-AMG A 45? The Affalterbach brand’s mega hatch has one less cylinder under the hood, but it is more powerful. Its 2.0-liter four-pot develops 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It works in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.9 seconds, and a 167 mph (270 kph) top speed.
An RS 3 Sportback is out of the question when it comes to the U.S. market, as Audi knows that Americans are not into hot hatchbacks. However, they could still enjoy its pureness, albeit in a different body style, as the RS 3 Sedan is being marketed over here. Packing the same engine, and bragging about being able to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 3.6 seconds, the Audi RS 3 Sedan has an MSRP of $60,900. So, should you get one? Rory’s quick drive of the five-door variant down below could help you decide.
In theory, these should do the trick, but what about in practice? Rory Reid jumped behind the wheel of an Audi RS 3 Sportback, setting it loose at the racetrack. The ex-Top Gear co-presenter noted that the model can put a smile on anyone’s face, reminding viewers that it has supercar performance, aided by the famous 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five, which could have sounded better, but it would have been more polluting, so the noise was a necessary compromise in order to use this lump.
The engine pushes out 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the European spec, and it delivers everything to the all-wheel drive system through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see 180 mph (290 kph) on the speedometer. As for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is a 3.8 seconds affair, or almost as quick as the iconic Ferrari Enzo – and all of this in a car that costs a fraction of that price, has three more seats, a practical trunk, and can be used as a daily.
So far, everything sounds promising, but is the Audi RS 3 Sportback better than the Mercedes-AMG A 45? The Affalterbach brand’s mega hatch has one less cylinder under the hood, but it is more powerful. Its 2.0-liter four-pot develops 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It works in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.9 seconds, and a 167 mph (270 kph) top speed.
An RS 3 Sportback is out of the question when it comes to the U.S. market, as Audi knows that Americans are not into hot hatchbacks. However, they could still enjoy its pureness, albeit in a different body style, as the RS 3 Sedan is being marketed over here. Packing the same engine, and bragging about being able to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 3.6 seconds, the Audi RS 3 Sedan has an MSRP of $60,900. So, should you get one? Rory’s quick drive of the five-door variant down below could help you decide.