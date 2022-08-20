Video: Audi RS 3 Sedan Takes On the S8 in David vs. Goliath Race

Here’s a question that you probably do not know the answer to: which Audi sedan is faster down the quarter mile between the premium subcompact RS 3 and the luxury S8?
There’s no better way to answer it than by subjecting the two to a few straight-line battles, and this is what CarWow did, earlier this week, with the video shared at the bottom of this story.
Now, don’t you go scrolling down on us just yet, as first, we have to remind you about the specs of both models, starting with David, represented here by the RS 3. A rival to the likes of the BMW M2 Coupe and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, it uses the brand’s famous 2.5-liter five-banger, which is good for 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It has all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed automatic transmission with launch control.
Also sporting an all-wheel-drive system, which is the real quattro this time, with an eight-speed automatic transmission channeling everything to the wheels, the Audi S8 packs a bigger engine, and it is more powerful. It has no less than 563 hp (571 ps / 420 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
At this point, you might be wondering which one will hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark quicker from a standstill, and the official spec sheets reveal that both of them will do it in less than 4 seconds, before running out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph).
Thus, they are equally matched, with the RS 3 being less powerful but lighter, and the S8 being way punchier, but bigger, and therefore heavier too. So, do you think you can spot the winner just by looking at their specs? Probably not, so you’d better scroll down and hit the play button to find out.
Now, don’t you go scrolling down on us just yet, as first, we have to remind you about the specs of both models, starting with David, represented here by the RS 3. A rival to the likes of the BMW M2 Coupe and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, it uses the brand’s famous 2.5-liter five-banger, which is good for 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It has all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed automatic transmission with launch control.
Also sporting an all-wheel-drive system, which is the real quattro this time, with an eight-speed automatic transmission channeling everything to the wheels, the Audi S8 packs a bigger engine, and it is more powerful. It has no less than 563 hp (571 ps / 420 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
At this point, you might be wondering which one will hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark quicker from a standstill, and the official spec sheets reveal that both of them will do it in less than 4 seconds, before running out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph).
Thus, they are equally matched, with the RS 3 being less powerful but lighter, and the S8 being way punchier, but bigger, and therefore heavier too. So, do you think you can spot the winner just by looking at their specs? Probably not, so you’d better scroll down and hit the play button to find out.