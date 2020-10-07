Aston Martin V12 Speedster Prototype Shows the Project Is Very Much Alive

We are witnessing quite a resurgence of a body style that is hard to sell: yes, we are talking about roofless / windowless / windscreen-less speedsters. Given the niche approach, no wonder we are seeing limited productions from high-end manufacturers. And with the ongoing economic woes, it’s actually incredible they’re not blowing out of such projects.
We have seen Ferrari give it a go with the SP1 and SP2 Monza, we heard about McLaren adjusting the production quota for the Elva (but not giving up), and we have even wondered if Lamborghini is joining the fray through its Squadra Corse racing division.
Now it’s time for Aston Martin to remind us it’s also just about ready to join the game, which pretty much involves sporting a helmet or looking exactly like Jeremy Clarkson’s priceless facelift caused by the Ariel Atom. Yes, we are aware of Elva’s innovative solution, but will it always work?!
As such, the British luxury sports car manufacturer has a V12 Speedster prototype out and about on the roads at home, and we can’t make up our minds if the unit sports a matte black look because it has taken Ninja classes, or because it wanted to match the test driver’s helmet...
Joking aside, the shadow king look might have a reasonable explanation – it could be a wrap designed to protect the pristine paint underneath. After all, this is an ultra-exclusive limited edition of just 88 cars, so each one should be protected as best as possible.
By the way, if the matte black appearance doesn’t scare away those annoying stone chips, we suggest trying out a PPF, we have seen the work of some British specialists and they should be up to the task...
Anyways, it’s a big relief to see the V12 Speedster prototype on the road as it signals the development phase is ongoing, so there’s no risk of seeing the project canceled. We love the electrification trend... but we secretly root for every V12 supercar out there – including this one, with 5.2-liters, a twin-turbo setup and 700 hp of awesomeness.
