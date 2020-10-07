The Rocket Foldable e-bike Comes With a 100-mile Range

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Packs Showa's Advanced Skyhook EERA Technology

When you’re riding a bike that houses a 1,043cc colossus, competent suspension is absolutely essential. 6 photos



Don’t get me wrong, the current Versys 1000 model already features a top-grade suspension setup, namely Kawasaki’s Electronic Control Suspension (or KECS). This bad boy enables the rider to optimize preload by means of a digital control unit located within comfortable reach. As a result, the system adds a great deal of versatility to the whole package, making the Versys extremely adaptable to changing conditions.



As for the 2021 variant, the firm coupled their KECS goodness with Showa’s Skyhook EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment). Rather than adding fresh hardware to the mix, the Skyhook technology remaps the existing module’s algorithm to improve its performance and offer a remarkably smooth ride. Kawasaki states that “EERA continually adapts to the road surface in real time to enable light steering on highways and a more planted feel in wet conditions.”



Aside from this tasty suspension upgrade and a new color scheme that blends a metallic black base with grey and red accents, the MY ‘21 Versys 1000 SE LT+ packs the same characteristics as its 2020 sibling. As such, it is powered by a four-cylinder DOHC behemoth, with four valves per cylinder head and an astronomical displacement of 1,043cc. Additionally, this feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery boasts a generous compression ratio of 10.3:1.



At around 8,800 rpm, the powerplant is capable of delivering up to 118 hp, accompanied by 75 pound-feet (102 Nm) of ruthless torque output at 7,500 revs. This vicious force travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, equipped with Kawasaki’s Quick Shifter (KQS).



