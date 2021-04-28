autoevolution
Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Comes With a Healthy Dose of Vintage Exclusivity

28 Apr 2021, 6:59 UTC ·
Lately, automakers have rekindled their love for the classic speedster body style at the higher end of the exclusivity stratosphere. Naturally, with so many options around, from the Ferrari Monza SPs to the McLaren Elvas, Aston Martin wanted to do something different to stand out in the crowd.
7 photos
Aston Martin is revealing today more details of its forthcoming V12 Speedster – the open cockpit celebration of the British luxury sports car brand's proud past and exciting future. Just 88 examples of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster are available to buy
Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse SC20 had already played the one-off exclusivity card, so the British automaker had to come up with something else. Naturally, with heritage comes the choice of highlights, so Aston did the responsible thing and just outed a new vintage-flavored option.

Along with revealing more details about the upcoming V12 Speedster, Aston Martin has decided to make sure its “open cockpit celebration of the British luxury” can properly bridge the gap between its legendary past and the model’s (rather unclear) future.

The V12 Speedster’s production count has already been slimmed down to 88 units, so the next step in making it a bit more exclusive is to add a unique specification. It’s called the DBR1 and celebrates the proud heritage of the original from the 1950s, which is Aston’s most successful racer, with three victories in the 1,000 km of Nürburgring, the 1959 Le Mans, World Sportscar Championship titles, and many more.

Now the V12 Speedster brings a fitting tribute to the iconic sports car with highlights that include the classic Aston Martin Racing Green paint job, Clubsport White details, and a Satin Silver grille with Clubsport graphic on the outside. The interior has been treated to a mix of Conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather.

Even the driver and passenger helmets reflect the vintage atmosphere, while the satin black 21-inch center lock alloys complete the styling package. Meanwhile, the technical specifications include the 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo’s 700 PS (690 hp), which should be enough to rearrange anyone’s face (when not wearing a helmet) on the way to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).

Video thumbnail
Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 aston martin V12 Speedster V12 speedster DBR1 vintage livery optional specification
