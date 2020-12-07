Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Blends Whisky and SUV, 18 to Be Made

In the fall of last year, Aston Martin joined the list of luxury carmakers to offer an SUV in their portfolio. Called DBX, the Brits’ entry in the segment is enjoying enough success to warrant the release of a special edition just a few months after the start of production.
The limited run of the SUV – 18 of them will be made – honors the partnership with Scottish whisky distillery Bowmore, announced in November last year. Back then, the two companies said “an exclusive series of outstanding products and experiences” will be created, so we expect more to come in the future.
In the case of the DBX Bowmore, we’re talking about a series of fine touches meant to celebrate the partnership, handled by Aston Martin’s Q division.
First, the carmaker pulled out of the paint vault a color exclusive to this model called Bowmore Blue. It is the preferred hue for the model, but in case customers don’t want it, Xenon Grey is also on the table.
The Bowmore touch can be seen in the copper inlays on the exterior side strakes and the interior copper cupholders and sill plaques - we’re told the copper comes from the original Bowmore whisky still. Additionally, the 18 customers for the exclusive SUV will be offered a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall, as well as the chance of filling “their own bottle of a 39 year-old, specially selected Bowmore straight from the cask.”
No mechanical changes have been made to the special DBX. The SUV is powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 also used on the Vantage and DB11, but tweaked to develop 550 PS (542 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. This powerplant proved quite nimble during testing last year, achieving sub-8-minute Nordschleife lap times and repeatedly exceeding the 180-mph (290-kph) threshold.
Aston does not say how much the DBX Bowmore Edition costs but does say it is available globally and deliveries will start in the last quarter of 2021.
