As It Kills Off the Model, Audi Celebrates 25 Years of TT

Today, Audi is a behemoth in the luxury auto market. Like all good origin stories, it didn't start out this way. The brand went through some very hard times in the 80s and early 90s, even as it began to find success with models like the Coupe Quattro and Audi 80. By the mid-90s, that had started to change, thanks to a new product – the Audi A8. While that may be a story for another time, the A8's success brought forth a new type of car for Audi and one that would change the brand forever.

13 photos Photo: Audi