Ultra-Rare Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition Taps Into Its Artsy Side on Video

Only 100 units of the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition will ever see the light of day, and this means that it is rarer than the Bugatti Chiron. One of them became the subject of the camera lens recently, in Spain, during the Audi Performance Days.
The video embedded at the bottom of the page was signed by the peeps at Auditography, and you know what this means, don’t you? If you don’t, then get ready for a few artsy shots, from various angles, sprinkled with some fast takeoffs, and the usual engine symphony.
Speaking of what powers the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition, you are looking at the famous 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged unit. This is the same engine found in the standard TT RS, and it is also shared with other vehicles made by the four-ring brand, including the RS 3 family.
Capable of running out of breath at 174 mph (280 kph), the TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition needs only 3.7 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill. That might not mean much in today’s car world, but it is almost as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo. As for the output and torque, you are looking at 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), directed to both axles via a seven-speed S tronic transmission.
Available only in Nardo Gray, it has glossy black accents on the outside, bespoke 20-inch alloys, and the new Aerokit. Two-tone RS sports seats with Nappa and Alcantara upholstery that can be found inside, special embroidery, black floor mats, jet gray door armrest and center console, RS steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, with 10 o’clock marking, numbered badge, yellow accents, and a few other bits and bobs. These are the things that set it apart from the normal TT RS.
