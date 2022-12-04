Ultra-Rare Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition Taps Into Its Artsy Side on Video

More on this:

1 Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition Arrives with New Body Kit, Is Limited to 100 Units

2 Lady's Pink Audi TT RS Drags Durango Hellcat, CTS-V, Monza, Fox Body, Shames All

3 Audi Confirms the TT RS Heritage Edition Is Actually Pricier Than They Initially Announced

4 800-HP Audi TT RS Can Blow Your Washing Off the Line, Porsche 911 Turbo S Ain't Impressed

5 Stock Acura NSX Drag Races Tuned Audi TT RS, Gets Badly Whooped