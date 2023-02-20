Ari Fletcher's New Bentley Flying Spur Was a Gift From Moneybagg Yo

Valentine's Day proved to be incredibly generous for Ari Fletcher, as she received quite a present. Because Moneybagg Yo went all in and surprised her with a Bentley. Just a few days after, she took the luxury car to detail to make it impeccable.
Ari shared a couple of short videos with the luxury car after it received a full wash from JW Mobile Spa, based in Atlanta, Georgia. She couldn't help marveling at how clean the headlights were, zooming close and saying, "Look at the inside, that's crazy." She also shared a glimpse at the interior, writing that she took it to "car detail already."
The entrepreneur received the luxury car just a few days ago, courtesy of her on-and-off again boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo. The rapper surprised her with the car before dinner as they went to a dealership and introduced her to her new ride, a white Bentley Flying Spur from Euro Motorsports.
Bentley Flying Spur, including a 4.0-liter V8, a 2.9-liter V6 hybrid, or a 6.0-liter W12. There are no less than six trims available. It's unclear which engine Moneybagg Yo chose for Ari's new luxury car. But, based on the black exterior detailing instead of the chrome accents, it might be the Flying Spur S trim, which is the only one with black accents, available with a V8 and a hybrid powertrain.
The 4.0-liter V8 puts out 542 horsepower (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The hybrid features a 2.9-liter V6 engine, rated at 410 horsepower (416 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm), working alongside an electric motor adding 136 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, for a total output of 536 horsepower (543 ps) and a maximum torque of 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).
The two Flying Spur S versions have a starting price of over $200,000.
And, as we can see, Ari Fletcher is absolutely thrilled with the new car. But it looks like she also had the same gift idea for Moneybagg, as she wrote she got him a Volkswagen on V. Day.
This isn't the first time the couple has gone the extra mile in terms of gifts. In the past, Moneybagg Yo surprised Ari Fletcher with a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. If you have been following along, Ari's Urus got repossessed over the summer, during one of their breakups. It’s unclear whether Ari still has it in her garage, but she previously insisted that none of her cars were rented or leased. So, we’d guess neither is this new Bentley.
