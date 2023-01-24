Moneybagg Yo Takes Out His Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Tests It on the Highway

Late last year, rapper Moneybagg Yo purchased a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and now he’s enjoying the supercar, driving it at nighttime on the highway and testing its limits.
Rapper Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., loves cars as much as any rapper out there. He has a collection worth over $1 million and late last year, he added a brand-new one, a Ferrari.
He introduced it post-Christmas, showing that he went for an SF90 Stradale, which has a matte black exterior and is fitted with matching black wheels. The cabin follows the same dark theme, with all-black on the standard racing carbon seats and subtle red accents. He did opt for a splash of color on the outside as well, as the brake calipers come in red. But if there was one thing he was unsure of about the new hybrid hypercar, it was its wheels.
Now, the rapper has shared a glimpse at the SF90 Stradale again, as he sat behind the wheel while driving on the highway. He didn't reveal any info about having changed the wheels or not.
But he did show that he was testing out the limits of his new hybrid hypercar and even going above the speed limit on the seemingly empty highway. The speed limit is usually 70 mph (113 kph) on the West and East coast, with 75 to 80 mph (121 to 129 kph) in inland western states. But the short video, shared on his Instagram Stories on January 23, shows the rapper defying speed limits and going as fast as 108 mph (173 kph) at times. He also added a race car emoji followed by two gushes of wind, plus a horse, hinting at the performance of the Ferrari.
And although we do not condone overspeeding, we might understand his need for speed when driving the SF90 Stradale. Launched in 2019, the hypercar marks the Maranello brand's first plug-in hybrid. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine rated at 769 horsepower, working alongside three other electric motors, for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps), with a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The power unit sends the resources to both axles via a Magna-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
With a price of over $500,000, the SF90 Stradale is just as fast as you might expect. If you press the gas pedal to the floor, it accelerates from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, going all the way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The rapper's extensive car collection includes other powerful, expensive models from Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, or Chevrolet. And besides the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, last year, he also purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a purple Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus.
He introduced it post-Christmas, showing that he went for an SF90 Stradale, which has a matte black exterior and is fitted with matching black wheels. The cabin follows the same dark theme, with all-black on the standard racing carbon seats and subtle red accents. He did opt for a splash of color on the outside as well, as the brake calipers come in red. But if there was one thing he was unsure of about the new hybrid hypercar, it was its wheels.
Now, the rapper has shared a glimpse at the SF90 Stradale again, as he sat behind the wheel while driving on the highway. He didn't reveal any info about having changed the wheels or not.
But he did show that he was testing out the limits of his new hybrid hypercar and even going above the speed limit on the seemingly empty highway. The speed limit is usually 70 mph (113 kph) on the West and East coast, with 75 to 80 mph (121 to 129 kph) in inland western states. But the short video, shared on his Instagram Stories on January 23, shows the rapper defying speed limits and going as fast as 108 mph (173 kph) at times. He also added a race car emoji followed by two gushes of wind, plus a horse, hinting at the performance of the Ferrari.
And although we do not condone overspeeding, we might understand his need for speed when driving the SF90 Stradale. Launched in 2019, the hypercar marks the Maranello brand's first plug-in hybrid. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine rated at 769 horsepower, working alongside three other electric motors, for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps), with a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The power unit sends the resources to both axles via a Magna-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
With a price of over $500,000, the SF90 Stradale is just as fast as you might expect. If you press the gas pedal to the floor, it accelerates from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, going all the way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The rapper's extensive car collection includes other powerful, expensive models from Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, or Chevrolet. And besides the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, last year, he also purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a purple Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus.