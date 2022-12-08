Moneybagg Yo Is All About the Bling, He's Got a Rolls-Royce With a Purple Interior

In his most recent Instagram post, Moneybagg Yo showed he's all about the finest things as he shared a few pictures of himself in a luxury ride, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan that comes with a purple interior.
Rapper Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is all about the bling, wealth, and status. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from one of his most recent posts on social media does help with all of those.
The rapper loves luxury cars, and his vast collection does comprise a few Rolls-Royces, including a Phantom and a Cullinan. But the one shown in his latest series of pictures shows a purple interior, different than the one he has with a blue interior. The luxury SUV has a black exterior and also comes with a Starlight Headliner.
The shots seem to be from the set of an upcoming music video, "Quickie," which will premiere on Thursday, December 8.
The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and is all about exclusivity, luxury, and status. Add to all of that quite a powerful performance thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine, that delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Despite its heavy frame, the imposing Rolls can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
It’s unclear whether Moneybagg Yo owns this Rolls-Royce Cullinan or just used it to film his upcoming music video. But this isn’t the first ride with a splash of purple he’s shown on his Instagram account this year. For his 31st birthday, the rapper treated himself to a purple Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, which also came with black accents. And last year, he featured a vintage Chevrolet in his music video “Wockesha.”
So, given all the cars in his collection, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he either modified his Cullinan or simply purchased another. But the purple upholstery does make it special.
