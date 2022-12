Moneybagg Yo Is All About the Bling, He's Got a Rolls-Royce With a Purple Interior

SUV

Rapper Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is all about the bling, wealth, and status. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from one of his most recent posts on social media does help with all of those.The rapper loves luxury cars, and his vast collection does comprise a few Rolls-Royces, including a Phantom and a Cullinan. But the one shown in his latest series of pictures shows a purple interior, different than the one he has with a blue interior. The luxuryhas a black exterior and also comes with a Starlight Headliner.The shots seem to be from the set of an upcoming music video, "Quickie," which will premiere on Thursday, December 8.The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and is all about exclusivity, luxury, and status. Add to all of that quite a powerful performance thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine, that delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.Despite its heavy frame, the imposing Rolls can roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).It’s unclear whether Moneybagg Yo owns this Rolls-Royce Cullinan or just used it to film his upcoming music video. But this isn’t the first ride with a splash of purple he’s shown on his Instagram account this year. For his 31st birthday, the rapper treated himself to a purple Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus , which also came with black accents. And last year, he featured a vintage Chevrolet in his music video “Wockesha.”So, given all the cars in his collection, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he either modified his Cullinan or simply purchased another. But the purple upholstery does make it special.