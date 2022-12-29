Moneybagg Yo Debuts Blacked-Out Ferrari SF90 Stradale, He's Unsure About the Wheels

Moneybagg Yo has just introduced his new whip, which is a dark Ferrari SF90 Stradale. But while he seems to love this gorgeous hybrid hypercar, he’s a bit unsure about the wheels.
It looks like rapper Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., didn’t want to end this year without a new car and got himself one. The rapper went all the way and splashed on a Ferrari, the SF90 Stradale model, and quickly debuted it on social media.
The hybrid hypercar he got comes with a matte black exterior and is fitted with matching black wheels with red brake calipers.
When it comes to the interior, the rapper opted to continue the dark look for the cabin, too, going for all-black on the standard racing carbon seats with subtle red accents.
But while the rapper seems to be thrilled about his $500,000+ hypercar, he wasn't that sure about the wheels. On Instagram, he captioned the set of pictures, "trying to see if I wanna go Forgis or keep the factory wheels."
And the people in the comments were divided. While some of them advised him that a Ferrari always looks perfect with the stock wheels, some of them, including longtime Ferrari fan Swizz Beatz and Moe Shalizi, who recently just bought an SF90 Spider, seem to go for the aftermarket ones. Shalizi even suggested Moneybagg to try out the RDB LA auto shop or Velos Wheels.
The Maranello brand launched its first plug-in hybrid, the SF90 Stradale, in 2019. The supercar is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine of 769 horsepower, which works alongside three electric motors, together putting out 986 horsepower (1,000 ps) and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), sent to all wheels via a Magna-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Just as expected, the SF90 Stradale doesn't disappoint when it comes to its performance, with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The Ferrari makes quite a change from Moneybagg's usual rides, as he normally goes for SUVs or luxury cars from car manufacturers like Rolls-Royce or Mercedes-Benz. He has a huge car collection of over $1 million with tons of horsepower. At first, all his rides came with a red exterior with black accents, but that changed in time. And, as we can see, he now has a Ferrari in black with subtle red accents and a black Rolls-Royce Phantom with a red interior.
One thing that differs from his now-black collection is a purple Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus that he got for his 31st birthday.
We’re curious to see if he will continue to add more black rides to his garage, but even more, we’d like to know which wheels he’ll choose for his Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
