Apple CEO Tim Cook Awkwardly Waves the Checkered Flag at U.S. GP, Immediately Goes Viral

24 Oct 2022, 15:52 UTC ·
You know those events you attended just because you had to? This is exactly what Apple CEO Tim Cook looked like as he waved the checkered flag at the U.S. Grand Prix with the least amount of enthusiasm possible. Naturally, he went viral.
The United States Grand Prix gave us a lot to talk about. The race itself was very eventful, with overtakes, dramatic crashes, and penalties.

And the Circuit of Americas from Austin, Texas, also had several celebrities visiting the paddocks. Among the names were Ed Sheeran, who performed at the event, tennis player Serena Williams, supermodel Ashley Graham, Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt, and Shaquille O’Neal, who brought back The Badillac.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was also among the high-profile names, making an unexpected appearance on Sunday, October 23. And he had quite an interesting job there – to wave the checkered flag at the end of the Grand Prix. But he looked like he didn’t even want to be there, slowly waving the flag as the drivers finished the race.

Naturally, he went viral immediately. Some people claimed that he looked like he didn’t even want to be there and that he had the same energy as going into a Monday. Other more creative commentators of the footage joked that “Tim Cook waving that flag as if he's having to touch a Windows PC.” Even the official ESPN F1 Twitter account shared a few pictures, writing “Tim Cook needs to calm down.”

The race ended with another victory for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as he managed to overtake Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps. It also marked the two-time World Champion’s 13th win this year, equaling Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s record for the number of wins in a season.

Meanwhile, the Apple CEO has also received the label as the “least enthusiastic” flag-waving out there. And given how strong the winds were during the race, the flag probably would’ve waved more if he simply held it.



