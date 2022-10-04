Lewis Hamilton's P9 in Singapore Was "Tough," Looks Forward to Japan GP

This season, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has yet to score a win. And after starting P3 at the Singapore GP, the British driver admitted it was “tough” to end the Grand Prix in P9.
The four-time Singapore Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton started on the second row of the grid in P3, next to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. But as the lights went out, the Spanish driver whizzed past Hamilton, keeping him behind him for the majority of the race.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver complained several times that Sainz was going too slow. "(It was) a difficult start and then getting stuck behind Carlos. I don't know why he was so slow but obviously, I was not quick enough to get past him in these conditions," Hamilton said via Sky Sports.
Frustration got to him, causing him to make some costly mistakes, including going straight on into the barrier at Turn 7. He told F1 after the race: “It’s a pretty flat, pretty poor day – a pretty rubbish day to be honest. But I feel okay – I’m just looking forward to tomorrow.” He had a decent start that turned “really, really unfortunate at the end.” After his crash, he was stuck in P8 after Sebastian Vettel, making yet another mistake that allowed Max Verstappen to overtake him.
In a post on social media, Hamilton wrote that “to say it's been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement. The car didn't feel the way it did yesterday, and it's tough to fight for pole position one day and end like this the next.”
But he is not going to let it get to his head and added that “it’s about how you get back up that matters most,” sharing that he looks forward to the Japan Grand Prix this upcoming weekend.
After the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton is in sixth spot in the Driver Standings, with 170 points, 32 behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.
