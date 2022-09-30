F1 Singapore Grand Prix Is on This Weekend, It's Now or Never for Ferrari

The Singapore GP first made its appearance on the Formula 1 calendar back in 2008. It meant drivers would have yet another street circuit to compete on, and it also marked the first night race for the championship since its inception.
Most drivers and fans will tell you that it's one of the most challenging events of the year. And there are plenty of factors to support that statement: increased air temperature, high humidity levels, and the unforgiving stop-start nature of the layout to name just a few.
According to Mercedes F1, a lap around Marina Bay requires 91 gearshifts, more than on any other track on the calendar. Drivers have to go through a total of 23 corners, and things can get hairy quite fast.
If you haven't followed any of the previous races held here, you might be shocked to know that the safety car was required for all 12 of them. We would suggest you watch the massive crash at the start of the 2017 race when Vettel, Verstappen, and Raikkonen were all out of the race just seconds after it began.
Nico Rosberg is the only man to have won the race once, and he's also the only one that's retired from the sport at this point. Sebastian Vettel is in the lead with five wins here, Lewis Hamilton is second with four victories, and Fernando Alonso is third with just two successful events.
Vettel's 2019 result at Marina Bay also marks the last time he has won a race in Formula 1, and it's not likely that he could repeat that performance after a difficult year with Aston Martin.
The same goes for Fernando Alonso, as he hasn't taken top honors for almost a decade now. His last victory was recorded at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix when he was still racing for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton has been racing in Formula 1 for 16 years now, and he has never had a season with no victories until now.
He did wind up on the podium in 2018 and 2019, as he claimed P2 and P3 overall. He has won 11 out of 16 races so far in 2022, and everyone is curious to see how much longer he can keep this up. One thing's for sure, if he wins in Singapore, he might as well start celebrating.
Even though drivers will have five more races to go through before it's all over, the gap will be almost impossible to overcome. Charles Leclerc showed immense potential this year, but he will need more than that if he is going to deliver another F1 title to Ferrari. We will be reporting back with more information about FP1 and FP2 quite soon!
Most drivers and fans will tell you that it's one of the most challenging events of the year. And there are plenty of factors to support that statement: increased air temperature, high humidity levels, and the unforgiving stop-start nature of the layout to name just a few.
According to Mercedes F1, a lap around Marina Bay requires 91 gearshifts, more than on any other track on the calendar. Drivers have to go through a total of 23 corners, and things can get hairy quite fast.
If you haven't followed any of the previous races held here, you might be shocked to know that the safety car was required for all 12 of them. We would suggest you watch the massive crash at the start of the 2017 race when Vettel, Verstappen, and Raikkonen were all out of the race just seconds after it began.
Nico Rosberg is the only man to have won the race once, and he's also the only one that's retired from the sport at this point. Sebastian Vettel is in the lead with five wins here, Lewis Hamilton is second with four victories, and Fernando Alonso is third with just two successful events.
Vettel's 2019 result at Marina Bay also marks the last time he has won a race in Formula 1, and it's not likely that he could repeat that performance after a difficult year with Aston Martin.
The same goes for Fernando Alonso, as he hasn't taken top honors for almost a decade now. His last victory was recorded at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix when he was still racing for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton has been racing in Formula 1 for 16 years now, and he has never had a season with no victories until now.
He did wind up on the podium in 2018 and 2019, as he claimed P2 and P3 overall. He has won 11 out of 16 races so far in 2022, and everyone is curious to see how much longer he can keep this up. One thing's for sure, if he wins in Singapore, he might as well start celebrating.
Even though drivers will have five more races to go through before it's all over, the gap will be almost impossible to overcome. Charles Leclerc showed immense potential this year, but he will need more than that if he is going to deliver another F1 title to Ferrari. We will be reporting back with more information about FP1 and FP2 quite soon!