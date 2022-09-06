Lewis Hamilton Acknowledges Team's Progress This Year, Congratulates George Russell on P2

Lewis Hamilton took the time to write a lengthy message on social media, acknowledging how far the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team has gotten this season. Also, he didn’t forget to congratulate George Russell on his P2.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team had a very good go at the Dutch Grand Prix and a win might’ve been in store had it not been for the Virtual Safety Car, followed by an actual Safety Car. George Russell made the call to switch his tires to softs, while Lewis Hamilton, who was leading the race at the moment, remained on mediums.
As Max Verstappen took the lead once more, George Russell whizzed past Lewis Hamilton as well, trying to keep up with the World Champion. He didn’t, but he did score his best result yet – P2. He even claimed that, had if it had not been for the Safety Car, a win might’ve been in store for the team.
Lewis Hamilton, however, was very angry with the team in the last few laps, for which he later apologized. In a new message on social media, the seven-time World Champion took the time to acknowledge the big changes the team has had this season: “I want to acknowledge the amazing progress we have made as a team this year. We have developed faster than any other team and closed a big gap. We still have progress to make but our goal of getting that first win is getting closer.”
He continued, “After some incredible pit stops and fastest laps, we were fighting with the leaders and that’s the first time this year which felt amazing. Thank you to my team, we win and we lose together. The passion is still there in all of us and we will be back! Onto the next one.”
He didn’t fail to acknowledge his teammate’s success, writing: “Congrats to George Russell on his 2nd place, great work.”
